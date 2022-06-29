Covenant football players learn from some of the best at Manning Passing Academy

The high school football season is still two months away, but that didn’t stop Mark Wamhoff and R.J. Corbey from getting an early start on their preparation.

The two Covenant School football players had an opportunity to test their skills against more than 1,200 of the top high school athletes from across the country last week at the prestigious Manning Passing Academy at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, La.

“I never went to a camp like this before," Corbey said. "When I was selected to participate, I was thrilled that I would get to learn so much more about football and see some of the top players in the nation.”

Wamhoff, a junior, was pressed into the starting quarterback role for the Eagles last season following a season-ending injury to the starter. He started five games under center and believes the experience at the Manning Passing Academy will give him more confidence heading into fall practice.

“At this camp, there was amazing talent across all grade levels and positions,” Wamhoff said. “Being able to compete with some very elite players was an honor. It was a great moment to see where I am relative to other players and what I need to keep getting better at every day.”

For Corbey, the camp helped serve as a precursor to what he hopes to become during his high school career.

“My favorite part of the camp was the 7-on-7 games in which the college quarterbacks were the coaches,” the freshman wide receiver said. “The takeaways from this camp are the memories of my interaction with these college quarterbacks because it’s not every day where I can ask [University of Alabama quarterback] Bryce Young directions to a practice field.”

The journey to the Manning Passing Academy was a fairly simple one for Wamhoff and Corbey.

“When Mark and I applied for the Manning camp, we were not sure if we would get in or not," Corbey said, "but not long after we applied, we were selected to go.”

After they were accepted, the excitement only grew from there.

“I was lucky enough to be given the chance to attend such an elite camp,” Wamhoff said. “Personally, I’ve been to some college football camps and showcases, but nothing like the Manning Passing Academy.”

The Manning Passing Academy has been the mecca for top high school and college football prospects for more than two decades. Led by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Archie Manning and his sons Peyton, Eli and Cooper, the camp annually attracts the elite college football players from around the country.

Some of the more notable players that have participated in the camp include Russell Wilson, Phillip Rivers, Marcus Mariota, Andrew Luck, Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston.

This year’s camp was no different.

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler and UVa’s Brennan Armstrong were among the 45 college quarterbacks invited to compete and serve as camp counselors.

Players were divided up into teams and took part in two workouts daily and wrapped up with a 7-on-7 competition in the evenings. The morning sessions including running through drills and working on mechanics for the quarterbacks for an hour. The next 60 minutes included regimented passing drills and working with wide receivers and running backs in preparation for the nightly 7-on-7 contests.

“It was just so much fun to compete and have a great time while doing that,” Wamhoff said. “At this camp, there was amazing talent across all grade levels and positions."

The Covenant junior quarterback was paired with Oregon QB Ty Thompson, Clemson’s Hunter Helms, N.C. State’s Devin Leary and Notre Dame’s Drew Pyne for the week-long camp.

“I got so many great things out of this experience, just countless drills from college quarterbacks and ways I can improve my mechanics to become a better quarterback,” Wamhoff said. “I also got the privilege to meet so many new faces from all around the country, which was just amazing.”

One of the top experiences for Corbey and Wamhoff during their time at the academy was the opportunity to connect with Armstrong.

“Meeting and getting the chance to talk to Brennan Armstrong was an amazing moment,” Wamhoff said. “He is just a really nice guy. Me and R.J. talked to him all throughout the camp about Covenant football, UVa football and it was just an amazing moment to meet the guy that I get to watch every Saturday at Scott Stadium.”

Another highlight for both players was the opportunity to work with the entire Manning family.

"When I met Peyton and Eli, it was at the field and I was running routes for the quarterbacks,” Corbey said. “Peyton and Eli both were very funny, unless you were the person that that dropped the ball and were being made fun of by the Mannings. When Peyton and Eli watched me run routes, I never have ever wanted to not drop the ball more."

Wamhoff's grandfather Jim Otis, played college football at Ohio State and then in the National Football League. Ottis played against Archie Manning in the 1970s and Wamhoff was able to share that family connection

“It was just an absolute privilege to meet Peyton, Eli and Archie Manning,” he said. “Peyton and Eli are really just the nicest guys. I was fortunate to be able to work with Peyton Manning during one of my drills, focusing on throwing the ball on the run. Being able to be coached by a legend like Peyton was a great experience and one I will never forget. I was able to talk to both of them very briefly and that was such an amazing moment.”

While there were plenty of memorable moments at the Manning Passing Academy, Wamhoff said there was one that really stood out.

“My favorite moment was throwing a game-winning touchdown in the last seconds of one of my team’s 7-on-7 games,” he said. “It was a 30-yard fade to the left back pylon of the end zone and in my eyes, it was a perfect ball. The whole team went crazy and was just an awesome experience.”

With high school football practice on the horizon, the Manning Passing Academy served as great motivation for Wamhoff and Corbey heading into the season.

“Seeing these college quarterbacks just made me want it even more,” Wamhoff said. “It just makes me want to grind all my heart into this game until I have nothing let to give. It just makes my soul fall more in love with the game. I deeply want to play football at a D-1 level and will do whatever it takes.”

