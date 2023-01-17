Covenant coach pleased with young team's progress

With just five holdovers from last year’s varsity team, new Covenant boys basketball Coach Scott Fitzgerald embraced the idea of building a program from the ground up.

The first-year coach continues to see the growth from his team as they look to rebuild a program that reached the Virginia Independent Schools Division II state championship game just three years ago.

Even after Tuesday’s 66-41 loss to reigning state champion Eastern Mennonite, Fitzgerald continues to be impressed with the strides his team continues to make.

“It’s been tremendous growth,” Fitzgerald said. “There are certain things, like defensively, this was truly the first year they were taught how to play man-to-man defense. If you asked people that watched the first game until now, the way we rotate, the way we hedge ball-screens, the way we help and talk, we’ve just grown tremendously since the beginning of the year.”

Senior guard Davasson Johnson scored 23 points and junior forward Frew Hatter added 16 more to lead the Royals, ranked No. 5 in this week’s VISAA Division II state poll, over a very young Eagles squad.

Eastern Mennonite’s championship pedigree was on display early as they were able to get the ball in the hands of their playmakers to build an early lead.

Hatten scored 10 points and Johnson added five more as the Flames jumped out to a 19-2 lead just four minutes into the game.

Despite the early deficit, Fitzgerald was pleased with his team’s overall effort.

“I think the biggest thing that we saw was just the battle,” he said. “They’re a championship team. We knew it was going to be a tough battle. We kind of dug ourselves a hole with some turnovers and rebounding early.

Following an early timeout, Covenant (1-11) settled down and began to execute in the-half-court set. Max Brachman and Jonathan Newton each buried 3-pointers to cut the lead to 24-11 after one quarter of play.

That momentum carried over into the early stages of the second quarter too. Newton scored five straight points to close the gap to 26-16 with 5:54 left in the first half.

“We’re younger, so they’re playing against older guys,” Fitzgerald said. “Eastern Mennonite is a state championship team, so it’s a tough team that we knew that would be tough, but you can kind of see the aggressiveness our guys have, that’s kind of what I’ve been preaching. We have guys that have been thrusted into roles that they aren’t normally used to playing, so it’s trying to teach them to be aggressive, you can play with these guys, you’ve just got to have that confidence in their minds. The biggest thing of growth is the confidence, seeing the player knock down open shots, being ready to shoot and attacking the basket.”

That would be as close as they would get as the Flames closed the quarter on a 9-4 run to build a 35-20 lead at intermission.

It was more of the same in the second half as Eastern Mennonite (9-4) continued to force turnovers and turn them into easy buckets on the other end. Coach Eli Crawford’s team scored 16 points in the third quarter to extend the lead to 51-30 and put the game away.

Covenant continued to battle in the fourth quarter and ended the game on a high note as junior center Will Bachman came off the bench to hit the final buzzer of the game and bring the student section to its feet.

Shawn Valentine finished with 11 points for Eastern Mennonite to give them three players in double figures. Rell Hamilton pitched in nine more in the win.

For Covenant, Luke Breslin and Newton each tallied 12 points to lead the team. Max Bachman chipped in six points, while Stephen Burton added four more as the Eagles had seven different players score.

Fitzgerald believes things are moving in the right direction for this team.

“ I think the way that they just continued to fight,” he said. “That’s been the way story of our season all year. We’ve never given up. That’s the biggest thing that I’ve seen. There’s no quit in this team. We could lose by 20 and you could see them quit, but our guys battle all the way to the end and I’m really proud of them.”