Covenant cancels most winter and fall sports

“I’m really sad about the cancellation of our season,” she said. “Missing out on what was supposed to be my final season together with my teammates is pretty said. To cope with the news, I’ve been doing a lot of working out and keeping up with the girls on the team as much as I can.”

“Our team got to see another side of the beauty of soccer, a side that a bunch of well-off private schools kids normally don’t get to see,” Sieminski said. “We got to experience the resiliency of soccer. We got to play together six feet apart, with masks on, in the middle of a pandemic and the game was just as beautiful. We got to understand how soccer earned all of its names: the beautiful game, the language without words and even a religion. Just for one moment, the gift of soccer wasn’t given to us and we had to go out and earn it. We experienced in a much less extreme way the resiliency of soccer that young children playing with balls of trash experience every day.”