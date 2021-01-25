Covenant cancels most winter and fall sports

After months of discussion, most winter and fall sports will not be played at The Covenant School this year because of COVID-19.
Covenant athletic director Jason Bennett confirmed the decision after discussions with the school administration and local health officials.
“Covenant will not be competing with moderate and high-risk sports for the fall and winter [seasons] this school year,” Bennett said. “We are currently competing in swim meets and plan to do so with other low-risk sports in the spring, such as baseball, golf and tennis.”
Covenant became the first school in Central Virginia to cancel a sports season during the 2020-21 school year. Some public schools started playing in December, while others were finally cleared for competition in the past two weeks.
At the private school level, competitions have been few and far between. The Blue Ridge basketball team played eight games prior to the holiday break, but have yet to return to the court since.
The Miller School boys basketball program returned to action two weeks ago, while the girls program is set to play its first game of the season later this week. Woodberry Forest also returned last Friday and St. Anne’s-Belfield announced over the weekend plans for a modified winter slate of varsity games that will start next week.
Covenant administrators and health officials are slated to meet in the coming weeks to discuss moderate-risk spring sports such as girls soccer, track and lacrosse.
“Our families and athletes have been very supportive of athletics this year, even in our limited role of provided workouts for each team," Bennett said. “Although families would prefer playing in competitions, they certainly understand and have accepted the safeguards we have put in place in order to allow their student-athletes time to work out in a safe environment.”
Abi Shim, who missed out on the soccer season least spring because of COVID-19, admits its tough knowing that she won’t have an opportunity to take the field with her field hockey teammates this season.
“I was really sad when I heard that Covenant decided to cancel fall and winter sports,” Shim said. “The first people I thought of were the seniors on the team. Not being able to have a proper senior year must be so sad and now for their senior seasons to be canceled, it’s just really a shame.”
Shim said she’s satisfied her competitive itch with her club field hockey team during the pandemic, but misses the camaraderie with her friends from her own school.
“Dealing with this has been pretty difficult, just because the bonds and friendships you form playing on a team with all of your classmates really isn’t an experience you get anywhere else,” Shim said. “Personally, I have club field hockey, which I have been using for more training to get ready for my upcoming winter, spring and summer seasons. Other than this, I have been doing a lot of individual training in order to keep my fitness and skill levels.”
Teagan Murrie, a senior teammate of Shim’s, agreed.
“I’m really sad about the cancellation of our season,” she said. “Missing out on what was supposed to be my final season together with my teammates is pretty said. To cope with the news, I’ve been doing a lot of working out and keeping up with the girls on the team as much as I can.”
Daniel Sieminski was a member of the Covenant boys soccer team that won the VISAA Division II state championship in the fall of 2019. Although he was looking forward to defending that title this year, the pandemic has given him a new perspective.
“Our team got to see another side of the beauty of soccer, a side that a bunch of well-off private schools kids normally don’t get to see,” Sieminski said. “We got to experience the resiliency of soccer. We got to play together six feet apart, with masks on, in the middle of a pandemic and the game was just as beautiful. We got to understand how soccer earned all of its names: the beautiful game, the language without words and even a religion. Just for one moment, the gift of soccer wasn’t given to us and we had to go out and earn it. We experienced in a much less extreme way the resiliency of soccer that young children playing with balls of trash experience every day.”
“This new view on soccer, this refined understanding is worth more than a state championship for me,” he continued. “You’d think after playing for 12 years now, that I would have learned everything already, but the lack of a season this year has taught me a whole new understanding of the game I love.”
Stella Matson, a three-sport performer at Covenant, said the decision has been met with mixed emotions.
“I’m really sad about it, especially being my senior year and a three-sport athlete,” she said. “It’s really hurting my mental health not being able to play. Of course, I understand the school is trying to be as cautious as possible with us being in person and wanting to keep that going as long as possible, but it’s hard watching public schools being able to play indoor, close-contact sports like basketball and we’re not able to do anything at all.”
However, without sports, Matson has discovered a new passion.
“I’ve taken up long-distance running, like cross country style, to make up for the lack of sport, which is super relaxing for me because I really enjoy being outside as much as I possibly can,” Matson said. “I barley ever ran for fun before, but it’s actually something I’ve come to enjoy, which is good.”
For Sieminski, he’s grown from this experience.
“At first glance, no official season seems really sad,” he said. “The team won’t get those late-night, Josh Groban sing your heart out bus rides home. The team won’t get the satisfaction of an official win, but you’d be surprised to hear that in a season of 'cant’s and wont’s,' there has also been a beautiful emergence of ‘cans and wills.’”
“At the end of the day, all of us, from brand-new freshmen to veteran seniors, get on that field not for a ring or a banner or college attention, but because we love the game,” he continued. “We love the Tikki-Takka, the volleys, the brilliant passes, the stunning goals, the memories. Now, we have a new found love for the resiliency of the game. For the sake of a brand-new worldview, a brand-new appreciation and a brand-new beauty, thank God I lost my senior year.”