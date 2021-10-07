Covenant boys soccer team rolls past Miller

The Covenant School boys soccer team entered Thursday’s match against Miller with four players having tallied at least six goals this season.
That scoring depth was on full display as six different Eagles scored during a 8-0 Virginia Independent Conference victory over the Mavericks.
Henry Monroe scored two goals and added an assist as Covenant, which was ranked fifth in this week’s Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state boys soccer poll, notched its sixth win of the season.
Monroe set up the first goal of the game, then added a clinical finish in the second half to help the Eagles wash away the bad taste from last week’s 1-0 loss to Blue Ridge.
“We’ve just been gaining motivation because we’ve been losing our state and VIC ranking, so we’ve just been motivated to push to the next level,” Monroe said. “No matter what the team, no matter what the ranking, or no matter what the skill, we’re going to go at them and keep pounding and show them we’re Covenant.”
Adrian Wolford opened the scoring for the Eagles with a textbook finish on a header five minutes into the game. Monroe delivered a great cross to the top of the penalty area and Wolford buried the chance for a 1-0 Covenant lead.
“Our whole team was able to connect on that play,” Monroe said. “I feel like we were getting a lot of 1-2 plays, really well connected, and in the end, I was just able to get a nice ball to the back post and Adrian was waiting for the ball there and was able to put a great finish in the back of the net.”
The Eagles struck again seven minutes later on a breakaway goal following a defensive miscue. Connor Doran outmuscled his defender and took the ball toward goal and tucked it in behind the keeper for a 2-0 lead.
Karsten Graham added to the Eagles' lead following another turnover inside the box. The senior striker, who leads the team with 10 goals, intercepted a pass, then drilled a shot into the net for a 3-0 lead with 21:38 left in the first half. Darrius Tyler then scored on a corner kick to extend the Covenant lead to 4-0 at halftime.
The second half was more of the same as the Eagles went back to work following the halftime break. Graham dissected the Mavericks' back line and found Monroe open at the top of the box and the junior buried a left-foot shot inside the right post for a 5-0 lead.
Monroe showcased his versatility later in the half with his second goal, this one coming off a header from Wilford off a corner kick for 6-0 Eagles advantage.
Will Bonistalli came off the bench to score off a feed from Joseph Bonistalli for Covenant (6-3-1), then Joseph Bonistalli added another goal five minutes later to cap the scoring.
For the Eagles, Thursday's win was a great way to gear up for next week’s conference match against North Cross, which should be a showdown of top five-ranked teams.