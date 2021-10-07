Covenant boys soccer team rolls past Miller

The Covenant School boys soccer team entered Thursday’s match against Miller with four players having tallied at least six goals this season.

That scoring depth was on full display as six different Eagles scored during a 8-0 Virginia Independent Conference victory over the Mavericks.

Henry Monroe scored two goals and added an assist as Covenant, which was ranked fifth in this week’s Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state boys soccer poll, notched its sixth win of the season.

Monroe set up the first goal of the game, then added a clinical finish in the second half to help the Eagles wash away the bad taste from last week’s 1-0 loss to Blue Ridge.

“We’ve just been gaining motivation because we’ve been losing our state and VIC ranking, so we’ve just been motivated to push to the next level,” Monroe said. “No matter what the team, no matter what the ranking, or no matter what the skill, we’re going to go at them and keep pounding and show them we’re Covenant.”

Adrian Wolford opened the scoring for the Eagles with a textbook finish on a header five minutes into the game. Monroe delivered a great cross to the top of the penalty area and Wolford buried the chance for a 1-0 Covenant lead.