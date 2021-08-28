Covenant-Blessed Sacrament Huguenot game called at halftime due to high heat index

Saturday was a day of celebration for The Covenant School’s football program as the Eagles took the field for a game for the first time in more than 21 months.
Unfortunately, Mother Nature spoiled the coaching debut of Steve Momorella.
The Eagles' matchup with Blessed Sacrament Huguenot was stopped after just 24 minutes Saturday because of high heat index numbers.
“It was a heat thing,” Momorella said. “We’ve been struggling with this for five days. We weren’t allowed to practice for four days in a row and then we had the weekend and then we weren’t really allowed to practice [again], so we were kind of expecting this. We tried to move [the kickoff time] up earlier.”
Blessed Sacrament Huguenot scored on four of its five possessions and took advantage of a pair of turnovers on special teams to build a 30-8 lead at intermission.
During halftime, members of Covenant’s health and safety advisory board met with the officials and medical training personnel on site and determined the game would be called because of safety concerns.
Since a full half of the game was completed, Blessed Sacrament was awarded the victory.
“I’m really proud of the guys,” Momorella said. "We had guys out there that had never played football before. I’m really proud of the boys. They fought hard on [defense]. We had some horrible special teams, which as we know is a momentum killer. I’m really proud of the offense and they way they worked. I’m just very proud of the boys, but it is a little disappointing.”
Blessed Sacrament (1-0) looked sharp early on, scoring on its second play from scrimmage when Hunter Case took a reverse handoff and found some daylight en route to a 45-yard touchdown run. Covenant linebacker Zachary Pitle made a big stop on Josh Decker to prevent the two-point conversion attempt as the Knights led 6-0.
Covenant (0-1) answered with an impressive offensive showing on its opening drive of the season. The Eagles went 67 yards on eight plays, capped by Stephen Burton’s 14-yard touchdown strike to Chase Campbell on a play-action drag route across the formation. On the two-point conversion, Lukas Sanker made a great leaping catch on a fade route to give the Eagles an 8-6 lead with 4:24 left in the first quarter.
The Knights responded with another ground-and-pound drive. After 10 straight running plays, quarterback Afton Harrow hooked up with Case on a 19-yard play-action pass to set up a first and goal from the Covenant 7. Two plays later, Josh Decker plowed his way in from a yard out to regain the lead for Blessed Sacrament Huguenot. Will Fichter ran in the two-point conversion to give his team a 14-8 lead with 9:23 left in the first half.
That’s when the nightmare started for Covenant.
The Eagles lost a pair of fumbles on kickoffs, giving Blessed Sacrament great field position. Coach Gary Brock’s team took advantage of the short fields created by both turnovers, scoring a pair of touchdowns to build a commanding lead.
The first turnover led to Hunter’s second touchdown run of the game, this one from eight yards out, to give the Knights a 22-8 lead with 5:15 left in the half.
On the ensuing kickoff, a Covenant player slipped while trying to field a squib kick and the ball bounced off the top of his helmet and into the arms of a Blessed Sacrament Huguenot player. The Knights once again took advantage as Harrison Lee rumbled 22 yards on another reverse handoff to extend the lead to 30-8 with 3:24 left in the half.
The loss was the first loss by a Covenant team since moving to the Virginia Independent Schools Football League and snapped an 18-game winning streak for the Eagles.
Case rushed for a team-high 112 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns to lead the Knights. Decker contributed 45 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown. Lee finished with 41 yards on three carries and a score.
For Covenant, Burton finished 2-for-4 passing for 36 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 19 yards on three carries. Campbell had two receptions for 30 yards and a score. Pirtle finished with 11 yards on six carries.
Momorella said Saturday’s was a learning experience for the whole team.
“A lot of these guys had never played a football game before,” he said. “The guys went out there and battled and that’s all you can ask of them. I’m just so happy for this opportunity to coach these young men and I think we can build something special here.”