Covenant-Blessed Sacrament Huguenot game called at halftime due to high heat index

Saturday was a day of celebration for The Covenant School’s football program as the Eagles took the field for a game for the first time in more than 21 months.

Unfortunately, Mother Nature spoiled the coaching debut of Steve Momorella.

The Eagles' matchup with Blessed Sacrament Huguenot was stopped after just 24 minutes Saturday because of high heat index numbers.

“It was a heat thing,” Momorella said. “We’ve been struggling with this for five days. We weren’t allowed to practice for four days in a row and then we had the weekend and then we weren’t really allowed to practice [again], so we were kind of expecting this. We tried to move [the kickoff time] up earlier.”

Blessed Sacrament Huguenot scored on four of its five possessions and took advantage of a pair of turnovers on special teams to build a 30-8 lead at intermission.

During halftime, members of Covenant’s health and safety advisory board met with the officials and medical training personnel on site and determined the game would be called because of safety concerns.

Since a full half of the game was completed, Blessed Sacrament was awarded the victory.