For baseball players, summers after college seasons are filled with more organized baseball. Collegiate summer leagues are abundant throughout the country.
For softball players, it’s a much different story.
While several Virginiaa baseball players are competing in summer leagues in states like Texas, Wisconsin and Virginia, softball players largely don’t have access to the same summer league competition.
“Baseball has much more opportunity to play in the summer than softball for sure, and it’s been like that for a long time,” UVa softball head coach Joanna Hardin said. “They’re just so much more established and often connected with different coaches that are in college and high school.”
The lack of softball summer leagues makes some sense. There are significantly fewer professional softball leagues – and they don’t draw the same widespread interest or media coverage as professional baseball. Summer leagues are used to improve for the college season, but they’re also a pathway to the professional level.
“I know for baseball those opportunities really allow and open up for practicing and playing for preparation for the draft, so it’s a little bit different,” Hardin said.
While a lack of professional leagues may be the cause of the limited summer leagues, it doesn’t mean there isn’t tremendous interest in the game.
ESPN saw dramatic increases in viewership in college softball viewership in 2019, according to a recent article from Front Office Sports. The Women’s College World Series was the most-watched WCWS since 2015, the network saw the most viewers for Super Regionals since 2008 and the best regular-season viewership since 2016.
The 2019 WCWS championship series averaged 1.57 million viewers, and the 15-game event averaged 1.1 million viewers. ESPN made a commitment to showing college softball both on television and its streaming platforms in 2020 before the season was canceled due to COVID-19.
Creating an emotional attachment to a college team is easier than a professional team, as many fans attend or attended the university’s team they support. Regardless, there’s a market for softball, especially at the collegiate level.
It’s reasonable to think the creation of a few summer leagues could benefit collegiate players and teams in their development. The Florida Gulf Coast League launched a collegiate summer softball league this summer, which is allowing some of the top collegiate players a chance to compete. In future summers, more leagues may develop.
In the meantime, players like UVa ace pitcher Aly Rayle finds herself home in Northern Virginia, competing with current teammate Kate Covington and others to stay sharp.
“It’s been a lot of practicing on my own, but I have some teammates living in my area, so we meet up and I pitch to them when I can,” Rayle said. “Then there are some friends and alumni from my high school or travel ball that I used to play with that I’ve been connecting with to practice, but it’s been a little bit difficult, a lot of practicing by yourself.”
When she can’t meet up with someone, Rayle pitches alone. She bought a net to stop her pitches, while also providing her with a target.
“I drove around for about an hour when I first got home to find a field that wasn’t locked up, and I just prop up my net, bring my bucket of balls and throw by myself on the field,” Rayle said.
That’s not the same as competing against Division I-caliber hitters, but it’s better than nothing. Given the lack of summer leagues and the pandemic, keeping skills sharp poses a challenge for all softball players.
With the rising popularity of college softball, it remains to be seen if summer leagues will become more widespread. With so few professional leagues, it makes it challenging for collegiate softball players to commit an entire summer to something that might not lead to future paychecks.
“Just knowing the very, very limited amount of professional leagues, you really have to decide how to spend your time,” Hardin said. “Do I go internship? Do I do summer school?”
Determining how to spend a summer is a tough decision for college students, and for many softball players, a summer league option isn’t even on the table yet.
Depending on what athletic activity is allowed this fall, the sport rising in popularity will enter the 2021 spring season having potentially gone close to a year without consistent collegiate competition.
