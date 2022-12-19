Corralling the chaos: Director of recruiting Justin Speros hard at work helping to shape Virginia's roster

It’s quiet now, but only because the calm is permitted.

This time last week and ever since Dec. 2, when the final contact period opened in advance of Wednesday’s early signing date, Virginia’s recruiting office was buzzing in a frenetic race to help Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott put the touches on his first full recruiting class at UVa.

The challenge was a balancing act through this past Sunday — the start of the dead period — with managing official visits for prospects in Charlottesville, creating travel plans and itineraries for UVa coaches to see recruits on their own turf and, of course, all while not missing out on any experienced players of potential instant impact waiting in the transfer portal.

The NCAA’s new transfer portal window, in which undergraduate transfers can freely enter the portal, was unleashed Dec. 5 and overlapped with the last contact period on the regular recruiting calendar to create a run up to this cycle’s signing day like never before.

“And this is the most critical time,” Cavaliers director of recruiting Justin Speros, who is in the middle of it all, said this past Thursday evening on the heels of a long work day.

“Signing day is in less than a week and you’re trying to get in front of as many prospects and families as you can,” Speros said. “You can have off-campus visits with them and you’re trying to be as creative as you can and find ways to do that to try to convince them to take official visits before the dead period starts, so, needless to say it’s a hectic, non-stop process and what the transfer portal has done, is it’s dumped an additional 1,500 prospects on our plate and I’d say the majority of those players are looking to enroll in January.”

Speros said for him, his colleagues in player personnel at UVa and his counterparts who hold similar jobs at schools across the ACC, the last three weeks have been chaotic.

He was never overwhelmed, though, and instead said he embraced the task of doing everything necessary to successfully build a roster for the Hoos.

“This is what I’ve wanted to do forever,” Speros said. “I’m living a dream.”

The native of McLean and graduate of Langley High School said he was thrilled last year when Elliott called and asked if he’d join the Cavaliers as their director of scouting. Six months later, their former director of football operations left and some maneuvering within the department pushed Speros into a promotion and the coveted gig he holds now.

He grew up around the game. Speros’ father played at Clemson. His brother played at Richmond and his grandfather played at Maryland. With a chuckle, Speros quipped, “I wanted to be a Division I football player, but I wasn’t quite skilled enough and wasn’t quite talented enough.”

But he loved the sport so much he wanted to be involved in it.

Through some connections of his father, Speros got in on the ground floor of Clemson’s recruiting department as a student assistant during the fall of his freshman year in 2013 — the same season he initially met Elliott, the Tigers running backs coach at the time.

Then, recruiting staffs were only beginning to grow in size and Clemson coach Dabo Swinney had hired Thad Turnipseed away from Alabama to be the Tigers’ director of recruiting in order to help Clemson keep pace with the Tide.

Turnipseed needed student workers, Speros said, “and that’s where I got my feet wet. … I fell in love with it and it didn’t take me long to realize that this is what I want to do with my life.”

The stops between

His experience scouting and assembling rosters isn’t limited to the Power Five level, and in fact Speros said his year-long stay at FCS Western Carolina is the best move he could’ve made for his career.

With the Catamounts, he said, his office was essentially a coat closet with a computer in it, but it was his first full-time opportunity after Clemson. Following graduation, he stayed in the Tigers’ recruiting department for 13 months before landing a coaching internship with the Cleveland Browns and eventually getting to Western Carolina.

“I was able to see how to operate with your budget that’s next to nothing,” Speros said. “The hours don’t change. You’re still working the same hours, but you’re doing so with less and you’ve really got to be creative with how you spend money, how you put coaches on the road and everything that goes into the whole recruiting process and scouting process, so you’ve got to be creative with it.”

He said something else he learned there and had further figured out in his next stop at South Florida, where he served as the Bulls’ director of scouting, was the clear objective of his role.

Not just to land great players, but do it in the way that the head coach of the program wants it done — and that differs at every school he’s worked at.

“It’s a slightly different caliber of kid you’re taking,” Speros said. “Western Carolina and South Florida are different than the kind of kids we’re taking here in the ACC.

“I would say at South Florida, we were very heavily involved in junior college prospects and developing those connections with JUCOs, and we were living and dying with the transfer portal, but that was our head coach’s philosophy. [Former USF coach] Jeff Scott wanted to do that, and as a support staff member my job is to do just that — support the staff, support the head coach’s vision and that’s what I’ve always focused on whether it’s for [former WCU coach] Mark Speir at Western Carolina, Jeff Scott at South Florida or Tony Elliott at Virginia. Whatever their philosophy, is what I’m going to get in line with and what we’re going to perform to the best of our ability.”

Bringing Elliott’s philosophy to life

Speros described Elliott’s approach in recruiting as methodical, particularly with high school prospects.

The coach and his staff were selective with who they offered scholarships to in the 2023 class that’ll sign Wednesday, according to Speros. The goal in this cycle and going forward is to find players that match the on-field systems the Cavaliers use and match the vision Elliott has off the field as well. With UVa’s high academic standards, Elliott needs players who are up for that and can handle rigorous demands in the classroom and on the field.

“And we’re not going to be one of these schools that casts a wide net,” Speros said, “and then brings in a bunch, and then after the fact we’re like, ‘We’re going to throw this one back.’ Heck no. We’re not going to play games with kids.”

Elliott, Speros said, ultimately wants his program to be a developmental one, which means high school recruiting is the priority even though UVa will be detailed with the transfer portal and fill in voids with transfers if the Cavaliers need to do so.

To make this a reality, Speros is pretty evenly split between the scouting and evaluation side of recruiting and the logistical side of it, which he said includes, “being the middleman between recruiting and administration for getting guys in school and the coaches’ travel budget.”

Speros said it’s not a one-man operation, though, and that he has great folks around him, too, like director of football operations Lindsey Morris, director of on-Grounds recruiting Katie Giusto, director of high school relations Blanda Wolfe and the scouting team of Zach Bradshaw, Evan Butts and Adam Choice.

In scouting, Speros said, the Hoos have made recruiting and targeting players within the state’s border a priority.

Currently, UVa has seven verbal commitments from the Commonwealth, including transfer quarterback Tony Muskett, a product of West Springfield High School who began his college career at FCS Monmouth, as well as Highland Springs standout defensive lineman Miles Greene and Patriot star offensive lineman Cole Surber.

Speros can’t comment on unsigned prospects, but about the process of evaluation said: “I have to organize what [Butts, Bradshaw and Choice] are going through to make sure that on the offensive side of the ball Butts isn’t missing a single offensive player in our radius. We have a number of ways we ensure that, and I do the same thing for defense with Zach Bradshaw.”

He said Butts, Bradshaw and Choice are the film junkies of the recruiting department.

And Choice, said Speros, is the monitor of the transfer portal for the Cavaliers, and his role is becoming increasingly more important and especially is this time of year when the Hoos need to add to the class on the fly with older, veteran athletes.

“The portal door is wide open for guys on our own team,” Speros said, “so you’ve got to have and even if you don’t have a need, because I’m here in the office staring at our roster feeling really good about certain position groups. But I’ll feel really bad if one of these dudes wakes up and says, ‘I’m going to check that portal out.’

“So, you’ve always got to have a ready-list,” he said. “If we lose a guy with two years of production, it’s going to be extremely hard to replace him with a true freshman. You’re going to have to have a ready-list [of transfers] at each position, saying, ‘We don’t have a need at this position, but in the event this guy transfers, we have answers,’ so it's a never-ending process.”

About UVa’s 2023 class

What’s fascinating is that only five or 10 years ago, coaches and player personnel departments — if schools were ahead of the curve and employed scouting folks then — could identify exactly what their roster’s needs would be almost a year ahead of time, giving a full recruiting cycle to make sure those spots were filled.

That’s not the case anymore, and certainly not the case with the 2023 Virginia recruiting class.

“You’re going to have needs everywhere because your roster is going to be shifting and changing on a daily basis,” Speros said, “so you can never focus too much and say, ‘Man, we just really need a quarterback,’ because truthfully you need to have answers at every position because if you don’t, it’s easy to get caught with your pants down.

“And if you don’t have answers, you’re going to have a lot of unhappy coaches. These coaches are working their tails off on the road, popping in high schools or homes, that when you get news, ‘Player X is in the transfer portal,’ you better have a couple of solutions to send those coaches … and as long as that process is running smooth from our office, then we feel like we’ve done a good job.”

Speros said the recent transfer departures from UVa — quarterback Brennan Armstrong, linebacker Nick Jackson, offensive lineman John Paul Flores and cornerback Fentrell Cypress II headline the group — didn’t come as a surprise to the Cavaliers, and that he’s always tried to prepare for attrition.

They’ve added Muskett’s commitment since Armstrong’s entrance into the portal. Former Saginaw Valley State offensive lineman Daijon Parker as well as ex-Northwestern wide receiver Malik Washington have pledged to the Hoos, too, and UVa has roster spots in need of experience to fill at each of those positions.

And the high school prospects, “are all kids that believe in Coach Elliott’s vision,” Speros said, “believe in him and believe in our staff. They’re bought into him and the brand of football we want to play at Virginia, being just like Coach Elliott says, ‘Fast. Intelligent. Tough. A FIT football team,’ and then also being a program that, ‘ACTS’ with being authentic, connected, transparent and being about service and serving others. People on the outside might think that’s lip service, but that’s what we live.

“That’s what we try to embody every day as a staff, and that’s the type of kid that will sign on Wednesday. Our kids are fully bought into that and I can’t wait to get these kids on Grounds.”