Cook helps Albemarle boys tennis team earn win over Covenant

Hayden Cook grew up on the diamond as a pitcher and shortstop with a dream of playing high school baseball.

That journey ended after nagging arm injuries limited him to just one season of junior varsity competition before having to give up the sport he loves.

But the Albemarle High School junior has discovered a new pastime to keep him busy. Cook joined the Patriots' boys tennis team season and has quickly made an impact, winning his first two singles and doubles matches on the top line for the Patriots.

“That was pretty hard,” said Cook of the switch from baseball to tennis. “I had some arm injuries, so I had to switch to tennis, but it’s gone pretty well. I really like tennis and I really like my team."

Cook’s fine work was on display Monday as he posted victories in singles and doubles to lead Albemarle to an 8-1 victory over Covenant in a nondistrict home match.

In singles, he outlasted Matthew Farina 10-5 to avenge an earlier loss to the Covenant junior on the travel tennis circuit.

After his varsity debut last week against Monticello, Cook felt much more comfortable on the court on Monday.