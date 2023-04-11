From John Rudzinski’s vantage point, what it takes to construct Virginia’s defense is no different than the way his young sons assemble their Legos.

“You get the chance to build that airplane or a Star Wars set the first time, and it’s awesome,” the second-year Cavaliers defensive coordinator said Tuesday as he explained the analogy, “and then it’s amazing how all of a sudden when the Legos go into that bin, you got to look at them and you’ve got to use your creativity and try to find a way.”

That’s where he and his crew of defensive assistants are currently.

UVa was remarkably improved this past season in Rudzinski’s first year barking orders for the defense in Charlottesville. He guided a turnaround in which the Cavaliers finished in the top 30 nationally for passing defense and sacks per game and in the top 50 for scoring defense and total defense, and more importantly, kept the team competitive most weeks.

Throughout spring drills, Rudzinski along with the rest of the defensive staff that returns in full — defensive backs coach Curome Cox, linebackers coach Clint Sintim, defensive ends coach Chris Slade and defensive tackles coach Kevin Downing — have continued their collaboration in an effort to keep the defense on an upswing.

UVa is one of only five ACC squads — Clemson, N.C. State, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech are the others — with its entire defensive staff remaining intact from 2022, and Hoos are excited about their continuity.

“We had some success,” Sintim said. “We really did and that’s a testament to what Coach Rud came in and brought to this defense and this program. Now, it’s trying to build upon that. This is a new team and there are some new pieces here, so this particular defense has to gel and figure out their own ways.”

Said Rudzinski: “There’s no magic words that go into building the defense and it’s no different this year with us trying to look at the different pieces we have and put it together.”

Rudzinski and Sintim said one of the benefits to working with the same coaches again is the group’s communication has improved and is more efficient than it was last spring or even this past fall when everyone except for Rudzinski and Cox were teaming up for the first time. Those two were previously on staff at Air Force together.

Downing said each defensive assistant at UVa knows their responsibilities better and understands exactly what Rudzinski expects of them, too.

And it’s clear during practice that they’ve not only coached alongside each other previously, but done it well.

Tuesday’s tackling-and-technique circuit, which has become a staple at the start of the Cavaliers’ practice for defenders, ran smoothly without wasted reps. Rudzinski and Cox led one station while Sintim, Slade and Downing each instructed their own as one position group after the next rolled through the four-stop circuit to learn from each assistant stressing varying fundamentals.

Additionally, during that particular period the Hoos use regularly, every assistant gets the chance to interact with every defensive player participating, which familiarizes them with defenders outside of their own position group. Certainly, the knowledge the coaches gain from those reps only helps them when they’re determining the best way to align the Cavaliers’ defense for this coming fall.

This spring, UVa has experimented with veteran players at new positions like safety Langston ‘Lex’ Long at linebacker, defensive tackle Ben Smiley at defensive end and safety Coen King at cornerback.

They’ve cross-trained defensive end Kam Butler at both the traditional end spot and bandit as well.

“That’s what that group of coaches does in that defensive staff room,” Rudzinski said. “Every day they look for creative, new answers as they go forward.”

Rudzinski and company have used the spring to evaluate how transfers like ex-Iowa State cornerback Tayvonn Kyle and former North Carolina defensive back Cam’Ron Kelly fit the multiple-look system, too.

Downing said some of the gains the Cavaliers made last year defensively stemmed from Rudzinski’s deep insight of his players’ capabilities and limitations.

“You want guys to be able to go play free and go play fast,” Downing said. “And that’s what Coach Rud did. He’s super-detailed in how he installs the defense and if our guys can’t play fast or don’t feel good about it, then Coach Rud won’t call it. So, he does things that allow guys to go play fast and our guys are confident.”

The trust in Rudzinski and his assistants from defensive players was established after early signs of success last fall, according to Downing, and kept growing.

“It’s a really, really fun scheme,” Downing said, “and so if you look at every level of the defense and if you look at our team last year, Aaron Faumui led us in tackles for losses as an interior defensive lineman. So, you look at every level of the defense — interior defensive line, edge, linebackers, defensive back, safeties — everybody has a chance to go make plays, so it’s a fun defense to play in. And when guys feel like, ‘If I do my job, do it at an elite level and I play extremely hard, I can make plays,’ the buy-in is there.”

Said Long, without hesitation, about the defensive staff trying him out at linebacker: “I’m always up for helping my team anyway I can, so if I can help my team by playing down in the box then I’m ready to do it.”

Rudzinski said another go-around with his assistants, who are on board with his vision and are ready to relay it to the roster, is only positive.

“It’s been super valuable,” he said. “And I mean, what a great group of men to develop these guys. I look at Chris Slade’s background and Kevin Downing and you keep going down the line to Curome Cox and Clint Sintim. … You can’t ask for more.”