For the second time this season, Connor Shellenberger tied his career high of 10 points, finishing with four goals and six assists to lead the No. 1 Virginia men’s lacrosse team to a 19-12 victory over Towson on Saturday at Klöckner Stadium.

“[We’re] certainly really excited about to see Connor Shellenberger explode the way he did,” Virginia coach Lars Tiffany said. “He hasn’t been scoring a lot of goals for us, but he hasn’t needed to. He recognized as the game progressed, we needed him to go to the goal. We needed him to be more of a one-on-one dodging threat. He steps up and plays that role. And then of course, that obviously now draws slides and now Connor can continue to generate offense with assists. We’re very fortunate to have Connor Shellenberger here.”

The Cavaliers (6-0), who have the nation’s No. 1 scoring offense, have scored at least 17 goals in all six games.

For the third straight game, Xander Dickson recorded six points for UVa, finishing with four goals and two assists. Dickson has scored at least four points in all six games so far this season and is averaging 5.33 points per game, second only to Shellenberger (5.83).

Thomas McConvey finished with three goals and two assists to extended his point streak to 58 games, which is the longest among all active Division-I players. For his career, McConvey has amassed 139 goals and 59 assists.

While the offense continued its hot start, the Virginia defense also put together a solid performance. Virginia won the ground ball battle, 45-39, and picked up 18 ground balls in the third period. The Cavaliers also forced five Towson failed clears.

“[I’m] really excited about our ride,” Tiffany said. “How we were able to pressure Towson and to [make them] uncomfortable and create some turnovers in our ride led by Cole Kasner wreaking havoc. Really, really happy with the intensity that we showed and how we cranked up our play off the ground as the game went on.”

Virginia goalie Matthew Nunes improved to 6-0 on the season, finishing with nine saves, including five in the third period. Towson’s Evan Long fell to 1-4 on the year but recorded 19 saves, which matched his career best.

The Cavaliers return to Klöckner Stadium on March 18 to host Maryland (4-2) in a rematch of the 2021 national championship game. Opening faceoff is set for 2 p.m. on ACC Network.