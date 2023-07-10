MLB first round picks from UVa
1994 – Brian Buchanan, 24th, New York Yankees
1996 – Seth Greisinger, 6th, Detroit Tigers
2005 – Ryan Zimmerman, 4th, Washington Nationals
2007 – Sean Doolittle, 41st, Oakland Athletics
2011 – Danny Hultzen, 2nd, Seattle Mariners
2014 – Nick Howard, 19th, Cincinnati Reds
2014 – Derek Fisher, 37th, Houston Astros
2014 – Mike Papi, 38th, Cleveland Indians
2015 – Nathan Kirby, 40th, Milwaukee Brewers
2016 – Matt Thaiss, 16th, Los Angeles Angels
2017 – Pavin Smith, 7th, Arizona Diamondbacks
2017 – Adam Haseley, 8th, Philadelphia Phillies
2018 – Daniel Lynch, 34th, Kansas City Royals
2018 – Jake McCarthy, 39th, Arizona Diamondbacks
2023 – Kyle Teel, 14th, Boston Red Sox