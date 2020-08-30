 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community tennis tournament will benefit Special Olympics Virginia
0 comments

Community tennis tournament will benefit Special Olympics Virginia

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Tennis ball

Are you ready for some tennis that will support a great cause?

The Piedmont Doubles Open, a community tennis tournament benefiting Special Olympics Virginia, kicks off Sept. 8.

The event, which will be put on by the Piedmont Area Tennis Association, is for men’s and women’s players of varying skill levels and runs through Nov. 7.

The cost is $80 per team, with teams guaranteed at least two matches.

“This is a chance for players in the community to get in some competitive matches and support a great cause,” said PATA executive director Catherine DeSouza. “The focus of the money raised will go toward Special Olympic Virginia programs and the Xperience tournament at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.”

Local Special Olympics stars Chris Raupp and Jon Fried have been mainstays at the Xperience since the inaugural event in 2008.

Given the cancellation of the Silent Auction in support of the Xperience, the proceeds from the PATA tournament are especially needed this year.

For more information on the tournament, how to become a sponsor or to make a donation, contact DeSouza at centralvirginiatennis@gmail.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert