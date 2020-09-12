Commonwealth Cup postponed due to COVID-19 issues at Virginia Tech

"My primary concern continues to be the well-being of the student-athletes on our football team," Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said in a statement. "I hurt for them because I know how badly they want to compete. I also appreciate that these young men have been dealing with the same stress, uncertainty and anxiety as their fellow Virginia Tech students over the past few months as their spring semester was dramatically altered. Then they were forced to find a way to train on their own, and to their credit, they found a way to get it done.