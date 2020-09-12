Commonwealth Cup postponed due to COVID-19 issues at Virginia Tech

Next Saturday's season-opening Commonwealth Cup has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues at Virginia Tech, both schools announced Saturday morning.
No makeup date for the game, which was slated to air in prime time on ABC, was immediately given.
Virginia Tech also announced that it will pause its football practices for four days to address its coronavirus issues.
"The safety, as well as the physical and mental well-being of these young men and women entrusted to our care by their families remains our top priority," Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock said in a statement. "While we share the disappointment of everyone who hoped to begin the football season against our in-state rival, we remain optimistic that a full ACC football schedule can be played thanks to the flexibility the present format permits. Despite this delay, our schedule still aligns closely with the Southeastern Conference and Big 12 football timelines."
Virginia, which had a scheduled bye week following the Virginia Tech game, will now open its season on Oct. 3 at Clemson.
“These are very challenging times. We understand and respect the decision by Virginia Tech,” Virginia director of athletics Carla Williams said in a statement. “With so much uncertainty, flexibility in scheduling becomes incredibly important. I know both teams and both fan bases were looking forward to opening the season next weekend. We’ll work with the conference and Virginia Tech to reschedule.”
The Cavaliers announced on Friday night that the football team has had no positive COVID-19 tests since July 24.
Virginia Tech is now scheduled to open the season on Sept. 26 against N.C. State at Lane Stadium.
"My primary concern continues to be the well-being of the student-athletes on our football team," Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said in a statement. "I hurt for them because I know how badly they want to compete. I also appreciate that these young men have been dealing with the same stress, uncertainty and anxiety as their fellow Virginia Tech students over the past few months as their spring semester was dramatically altered. Then they were forced to find a way to train on their own, and to their credit, they found a way to get it done.
"So many individuals worked so tirelessly to give us an opportunity to get back on campus to train and to get back on the practice field. To all of those individuals who continue to go the extra mile for our student-athletes, I'm extremely grateful. I appreciate how many people at Virginia Tech are so deeply invested in the success of our football team and our young men."
