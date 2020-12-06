Commonwealth Cup gets prime-time kickoff slot

Virginia will play at Virginia Tech at 8 p.m on Saturday, the ACC announced as it unveiled game times for the upcoming weekend. The rivalry game will air on the ACC Network.

This marks the fourth night game of UVa’s season. The Cavaliers are 1-2 in games that kick off at 8 p.m., losing to Clemson and Miami but beating North Carolina.

Saturday’s game will be Virginia’s eighth time appearing on the ACC Network this fall.

Virginia (5-4, 4-4 ACC) enters the matchup riding a four-game winning streak. The Cavaliers started the season 1-4 but righted the ship and feel confident entering the regular-season finale against their biggest rival.

UVa took down Boston College on Saturday, winning 43-32 thanks to an impressive offensive performance. The Cavaliers posted more than 500 total yards of offense for the second consecutive game in the victory. Quarterback Brennan Armstrong surpassed 400 total yards in the win.

On the other side, Virginia Tech (4-6, 4-5 ACC) enters Saturday’s showdown having lost four consecutive games. Clemson beat Virginia Tech 45-10 on Saturday, handing the Hokies consecutive ACC losses of at least points 30 points. Virginia Tech lost to Pittsburgh 47-14 two weeks prior.