Commonwealth Cup gets prime-time kickoff slot on ABC

Virginia’s 2020 season opener against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg has earned a prime-time television slot, the ACC announced Friday.

The Hokies will host the Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 in a game that will be televised nationally on ABC.

ACC officials announced previously that the game would receive either the 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. time slot. Miami and Louisville will play at 3:30 p.m., with the Commonwealth Cup earning the night kickoff time.

Brennan Armstrong will start his first game for the Cavaliers at quarterback in the rivalry contest. Hendon Hooker, who started against UVa last season, is expected to start the game for Virginia Tech.

The two teams played a back-and-forth contest last season, with Virginia winning 39-30 in Charlottesville. The victory, which was spearheaded by 475 yards of total offense from Bryce Perkins, marked UVa’s first win in the series since 2003.

Virginia last won in Blacksburg in 1998, when the Wahoos erased a 22-point halftime deficit to defeat the Hokies 36-32. Ahmad Hawkins scored the game-winning touchdown on a 47-yard reception with just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter.