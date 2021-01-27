Comfortable coaching: ACC men's basketball coaches toss suits aside for casual wear

The change is a welcomed one for Bennett, who wore a suit and tie at the beginning of his UVa tenure in part due to the suggestion of then athletic director Craig Littlepage. He ditched the tie in recent seasons, wearing a dress shirt and sport coat.

This season, he’s joined his ACC peers by letting loose and wearing team-issued polos. It’s a change he’s hoped for since the beginning of his time at Virginia.

“I’m like, if we ever can get good enough, I’d love it if I would never have to wear a tie,” Bennett said. “Littlepage was like, ‘Ah, it’d be good.’ And the other thing was that we could keep the lights on and just get to playing the game instead of all the nonsense.”

Some of the “nonsense” is gone this year, too.

There’s significantly less activity geared toward fans than in previous seasons due to limited attendance figures, but it’s unlikely the pregame pageantry at John Paul Jones Arena is gone for good. When fans return in droves, expect plenty of festivities ranging from hype videos to lengthy and dramatic player introductions before tipoff.

Wearing suits on the sideline, however, could be a thing of the past for Bennett and ACC coaches.