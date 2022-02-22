Columbia transfer Will Geerdes savors return to action with Virginia

There was no easing into the appearance he had waited nearly two years to make.

Reliever Will Geerdes’ Virginia debut and his first outing in a college baseball game since March 7, 2020, had finally come.

“He had a lot of pent-up energy,” Cavaliers coach Brian O’Connor said.

To work out this predicament and preserve the Hoos’ 1-0 lead, though, Geerdes needed to escape a bases-loaded jam.

Geerdes said because of where the bullpen is situated behind a high wall at Bill Masters Field in Boiling Springs, N.C., where UVa won all three of its opening-weekend games, he couldn’t see what the task was until he jogged in to take the ball from O’Connor during Friday’s fifth inning against Bellarmine.

“I was like, ‘Oh OK’ and so I thought pound the zone, fill it up and go from there,” Geerdes, the graduate transfer from Columbia, said.

Columbia lost most its 2020 season due to the coronavirus and then, since it resides in the Ivy League, the only D-I conference not to play last spring because of COVID-19, lost a full season.

But O’Connor said he was confident Geerdes — in spite of the pitcher not seeing any serious game action in almost 24 months — would get the job done. The longtime Cavaliers skipper said he and pitching coach Drew Dickinson put Geerdes in uncomfortable spots during the fall and preseason, and that Geerdes always succeeded with inherited runners on base.

The 6-foot-2 right-hander wasn’t bothered on Friday either. He induced a double-play ground ball to end the frame and was on his way to stellar performance. Geerdes tossed 3.2 scoreless innings and struck out two to notch the win.

“As soon as it was hit to [shortstop] Griff O’Ferrall, I was like, ‘Oh, we’re getting out of this,’” Geerdes said. “It was awesome.”

Said Dickinson: “He gets a double play to start and then it was smooth sailing from there. It was a great start and you hope it goes well, but with all first outings, you just never know because it’s the first time. You don’t know how it’ll go, but put in that big moment with his age and maturity, it helped him through.”

Geerdes said it was a thrill to be back on the mound and pitching in meaningful moments again.

This is Geerdes’ fourth year in college baseball, but he only had logged eight innings prior to pitching in UVa’s opener.

His freshman season with Columbia was derailed because of injury. He had Tommy John surgery, and recovered in time for 2020, a campaign in which Geerdes started twice for the Lions. One went well and one didn’t. He threw five innings of one-hit ball with six strikeouts against Nebraska, but gave up six runs in a start against Fresno State.

He never got a third start or outing with the Lions because the remainder of that season and the next one was canned. Geerdes and about 10 Columbia teammates, he said, were training in Arizona in January and February of last year with the hopes they’d play again, though.

“And we thought we were going to have one [in 2021],” Geerdes said, “but then the Ivy League decides to cancel the season on the opening weekend for the rest of the country. It was very frustrating. We felt like the Ivy League presidents and administrators didn’t really care about us and that they had their minds made up at the beginning of September, but didn’t let us know because they didn’t want kids to transfer out. So, watching that 2021 season go live without being involved was pretty frustrating because it was out of our hands.”

Geerdes figured out by March he could potentially graduate early by taking a few summer courses in order to depart Columbia and transfer elsewhere to arrive in the fall at his new destination to have full preparation for this season.

When he entered his name into the transfer portal, he didn’t know what to expect, he said, especially considering he hadn’t pitched much. But the Columbia coaches, who Geerdes noted treated him well while he was there, said they’d help Geerdes find another team to pitch for and called coaches they knew at other schools.

Geerdes was still working out in Arizona at Push Performance, a training facility, but his only tape to send other colleges were his eight innings with Columbia and whatever live at-bats he could throw in The Grand Canyon State. He said he felt the most beneficial video he had — also the best method to keep his arm in shape — was of him facing current Minor Leaguers, who were spending the winter months in Arizona, too.

“I saw the arm and liked how the arm worked,” Dickinson said, “and then had gotten in contact with him. We communicated with him on the phone about what’s going on, graduating earlier and not being sure about what the Ivy League was going to do, and he was looking for a chance if there was a better situation if one was available. And that’s tough to get when you haven’t put anything on film or paper. But he sent me a bunch of videos with him down at Push Performance in Arizona and I liked what I saw.

“And it was the first year of the transfer portal, too,” Dickinson continued, “and we like the grad transfers coming in here, too, since we’re an academic school.”

Dickinson said he saw a fit. Others did, too, and Geerdes noted he heard from programs in the Atlantic Coast Conference beyond UVa and additionally considered Rice as well before deciding on the Hoos. Geerdes is a native of San Antonio, Texas and Rice is in Houston.

But Geerdes visited to Virginia last May and was there when the Cavaliers threw a no-hitter against Wake Forest.

“Being able to sit here and to see how Drew calls a game,” Geerdes said, “and to see him develop guys really helped sell me on this place.”

Dickinson said he’s happy Geerdes elected to transfer to UVa and is excited to see what the pitcher can do throughout the rest of the season.

Geerdes’ effort was part of a larger strong first weekend from the Hoos’ pitching staff, which shut out Bellarmine and Gardner-Webb. The Cavaliers’ (3-0) 1.00 ERA and .125 opponent batting average are the lowest in the ACC entering Wednesday’s 3 p.m. home opener against VMI (1-2).

“We need him to be good for us to be good,” Dickinson said. “We need all of our pitchers to be good, but especially him. He’s done a good job and he’s going to get the ball.”

Note: UVa will start Devin Ortiz (1-0, 0.00) against the Keydets. He earned the win out of the bullpen in Saturday’s victory against Gardner-Webb.

