Columbia Regional overview: Breaking down Virginia's NCAA Tournament opponents

The Cavaliers come into the Columbia Regional playing their best baseball of the season.

UVa is 18-10 since April 1 and 7-2 since May 14, when the team returned from 10 days off for final exams.

“They’re playing as good as anybody in the country right now,” Finwood said.

Senior left-handed pitcher Andrew Abbott has been exceptional on the mound, not allowing an earned run in any of his last four starts. He’s struck out 44 batters across 27 1/3 innings in those outings, and he’s the team’s likely Friday starter against South Carolina.

Offensively, the team has scored at least five runs in 20 of its 28 games since the beginning of April. The group reached double-digit scoring in four of those games, including an 18-run outburst in a win over Virginia Tech and a 14-run showing against a Notre Dame team that’s hosting a regional this weekend.

UVa believes it is plenty good enough to advance out of the regional, and the team feels it can make a run to the College World Series if it continues playing like it has in recent weeks.

Jacksonville