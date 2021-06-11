Columbia becomes Virginia's home away from home in NCAA Tournament

O’Connor praised the job South Carolina has done as a host, but there’s no substitute for a lively game atmosphere. Saturday’s opener, which starts at noon on ESPNU, may feel closer to COVID-19 impacted games from earlier this season than the first game of a series determining one of the eight teams to make the College World Series.

“I wished they would have reversed the decision that they made weeks ago and said, ‘Hey, in this scenario, let’s make sure we take it somewhere that can host it and where there can be people in the stands and what not,’” O’Connor said.

On the positive side, eased COVID-19 restrictions meant team bonding for UVa that couldn’t happen earlier this spring. They visited Riverbanks Zoo & Garden on Thursday and senior outfielder Alex Tappen is among the group of players trying to get the team to go axe throwing before their time in South Carolina is complete.

“It’s been fun,” Tappen said. “It’s been interesting. It’s kind of been a whirlwind just staying in the same place for so long. It’s been crazy, but a good kind of crazy.”

Virginia also will be familiar with Founders Park, having just won a regional championship there. The Cavaliers will keep with a similar routine this weekend.