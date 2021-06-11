Columbia becomes Virginia's home away from home in NCAA Tournament

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has become a second home for the Virginia baseball team.
After winning the Columbia Regional on Tuesday, head coach Brian O’Connor opted to keep the team in South Carolina, the host of this weekend’s super regional between Virginia (33-24) and Dallas Baptist (40-16).
The decision came with plenty of positives, including avoiding two long bus rides and giving the team time to explore a new city. Playing in South Carolina again, however, came with one big negative: the expected game day atmosphere.
Columbia is 365 miles from Charlottesville and a whopping 995 miles from Dallas. That’s not a recipe for a crowded Founders Park.
“That’s unfortunate,” O’Connor said. “It really is. It’s unfortunate for the Dallas Baptist team, it’s unfortunate for the Virginia Cavaliers that we are not — whether it be in Dallas or Charlottesville — that we are not playing in front of a full stadium.”
Super regionals are typically known for their fanfare, but due to COVID-19 regulations, the NCAA required that all super-regional action take place at a regional host. With UVa and Dallas Baptist both being unseeded teams, the NCAA didn’t have either of those two home facilities as options to host the super regional and the organization didn’t make a last-minute change to allow either school to host.
O’Connor praised the job South Carolina has done as a host, but there’s no substitute for a lively game atmosphere. Saturday’s opener, which starts at noon on ESPNU, may feel closer to COVID-19 impacted games from earlier this season than the first game of a series determining one of the eight teams to make the College World Series.
“I wished they would have reversed the decision that they made weeks ago and said, ‘Hey, in this scenario, let’s make sure we take it somewhere that can host it and where there can be people in the stands and what not,’” O’Connor said.
On the positive side, eased COVID-19 restrictions meant team bonding for UVa that couldn’t happen earlier this spring. They visited Riverbanks Zoo & Garden on Thursday and senior outfielder Alex Tappen is among the group of players trying to get the team to go axe throwing before their time in South Carolina is complete.
“It’s been fun,” Tappen said. “It’s been interesting. It’s kind of been a whirlwind just staying in the same place for so long. It’s been crazy, but a good kind of crazy.”
Virginia also will be familiar with Founders Park, having just won a regional championship there. The Cavaliers will keep with a similar routine this weekend.
In four of the five regional games, the Cavaliers played in the morning or early afternoon. All games of the Columbia Super Regional series are scheduled to begin at either noon or 1 p.m. Saturday’s opener will begin at noon.
“Our guys are used to getting up and getting rolling,” O’Connor said. “We got a good, consistent routine and hopefully that keeps us moving forward.”
While the game environment likely won’t match other super regionals, the showdown between surging unseeded teams figures to draw plenty of interest.
Virginia, behind an elite pitching staff, lost the first game of the Columbia Regional before rattling off four consecutive wins. The Cavaliers allowed just eight runs and struck out 53 batters over the final three games.
UVa will start the team’s leader in strikeouts, Andrew Abbott, in Saturday’s game. The left-handed pitcher boasts an ERA of 2.82, and he’s struck out 144 batters in 95 2/3 innings.
He’ll face a Dallas Baptist team known for exceptional hitting. The Patriots, who knocked the Cavaliers out of the Fort Worth Regional in 2017, have four players with at least 100 at-bats hitting that are batting over .325 this spring. Five Patriots have at least 10 home runs, and the team has 97 as a group. Senior Glenn Jackson paces the team with a .364 batting average and 19 home runs.
“I’m very aware that they have very offensive lineups year in, year out, and they have power arms,” O’Connor said.
This year’s primary power arm is junior right-handed pitcher Dominic Hamel. He’s an impressive 13-2 on the mound, and he’ll start Saturday’s game. He’s struck out a team-high 129 batters in 86 2/3 innings pitched.
Dallas Baptist used a dramatic run to advance out of this year’s Fort Worth Regional. The Patriots trailed host team No. 6 TCU 6-2 in the middle of the seventh inning in their second game of the regional. They scored five runs in the inning and another in the eighth to win 8-6.
Two days later, they overcame a 5-0 deficit to Oregon State in the regional final to win 8-5. They used a two-out grand slam from Andrew Benefield in the bottom of the seventh to take a 6-5 lead.
A series win over the Patriots puts the Cavaliers in the College World Series for the first time since 2015. That’s been a goal for Virginia all spring, even when the team faltered to begin ACC play. Now, UVa’s veterans will have their first crack at making it to Omaha.
“All these guys came here with this in mind,” O’Connor said.