Virginia football team adds Abilene Christian to 2020 schedule

Bronco Mendenhall told the media Thursday he liked the idea of UVa playing an all-ACC schedule this fall, but the ACC wanted the Cavaliers to add a nonconference game. He felt his team would be safer playing 10 contests.

The Cavaliers ultimately listened to the ACC’s request.

Virginia announced Friday that Abilene Christian, an FCS squad, will join UVa’s 2020 schedule. The Wahoos will host the Wildcats on Nov. 21. Abilene Christian, which went 5-7 a season ago, will compete in a limited fall schedule this season.

Abilene Christian faces UTEP on Sept. 19 before a matchup with Army on Oct. 3. The Wildcats also play contests against five teams outside the FBS level. The matchup with UVa is the team’s final contest of the 2020 season.

The game will sandwich between matchups with Duke and Florida State for the Cavaliers.

Given the added opponent, Virginia Tech officially becomes UVa’s season opener. The Cavaliers head to Blacksburg on Sept. 19.