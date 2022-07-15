UVa transfer pitcher Parker is ready to compete

CHARLOTTESVILLE – He narrowed his choices of suitors down to three tradition-packed programs.

The trio of squads that chased Coastal Carolina transfer pitcher Nick Parker have combined for 24 NCAA tournament berths and seven College World Series appearances since 2010.

Parker opted earlier this week to commit to the one most familiar to him.

“Being able to see their team firsthand in the [Greenville] Regional was helpful to me,” Parker, who will continue his career at Virginia and join the Cavaliers for 2023, said, “because I definitely saw how good the offense is that they have and what they’re bringing back.”

His other potential landing spots were Auburn and Arizona State, but his former team squared off twice with UVa in the postseason last month. The Cavaliers won the two sides’ first game of the Regional, 7-2, while tagging Chanticleers starter Reid VanScoter, the Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year, for six earned runs. Coastal got its revenge in an elimination bout two days later, though, knocking the Hoos out in walk-off fashion after erasing a 6-0 deficit.

“But they’re good,” Parker said. “They gave it good to us in Game 1, and I think the depth of that [UVa] lineup is one of the scariest things you deal with because when you get down to 6-7-8-9, those are some of the toughest outs you’ve still got to get.”

Parker didn’t pitch against UVa at Clark-LeClair Stadium, but watched the Cavaliers closely from the dugout.

He started the next contest on the same day after the Hoos were eliminated, and most impressively, Parker logged the best outing of his four seasons with the Chants.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound right-hander stymied red-hot and host East Carolina, which had won 20 consecutive games prior to its encounter with Parker.

“I don’t think I got to appreciate it while it was happening,” he said, “but being able to go out there and play in that environment is something you dream about all the time. It’s loud, it’s rowdy, and when you’re able to quiet them as you do your thing, I think that was the best part of it for me.”

Parker threw a career-high eight shutout innings while tallying another career-best, 10 strikeouts, in the victory.

It was also his seventh outing of six innings or more in 2022. In his previous start, he held South Alabama to one run and five hits over seven frames.

He said his approach is to be aggressive and attack hitters never changed during the season, but one slight difference in the back half of the campaign might’ve factored in while frustrating ECU hitters. Parker said he threw his slider with more velocity toward the end of the year.

Parker was 6-3 with a 4.45 ERA over 85 innings as a senior and went 13-9 with a 4.81 ERA throughout his time with the Chanticleers.

He’ll have one season as a graduate transfer to pitch for UVa, and his hope, he said, is to earn a spot in the Cavaliers’ rotation. Parker said Hoos pitching coach Drew Dickinson was his lead recruiter, but Dickinson didn’t promise him anything other than an opportunity to compete for a job as a starter.

UVa’s Friday starter this past season, Nate Savino, is likely to be selected in the MLB Draft, which begins Sunday evening and runs through Tuesday. Savino could return to school, but most draft analysts rank him as top-150 prospect. And the Saturday starter, Brian Gursky, who transferred to UVa from USC for 2021, is out of eligibility, leaving a significant void behind.

“I talked to Brian Gursky when I was still making my decision,” Parker said, “and he won’t be there anymore. But we talked about his experience of transferring and what the throwing program looked like for him and also what he was able to do when he was working with Drew. He was telling me his experience and explaining what he went through.”

Parker said he appreciated his conversation with Gursky as well as the ones he had with Dickinson during the recruiting process. The pitcher decided to put his name into the transfer portal a couple of days after Coastal Carolina’s season ended and had a goal of joining a school in either the ACC or the SEC. He left Coastal on good terms.

He said he chatted a lot with his former Chanticleers teammate Shaddon Peavyhouse, who made a similar move from CCU to North Carolina and was successful as a graduate transfer this past spring.

“We played against North Carolina this year. We played Clemson,” Parker said, “so we played the ACC schools and you see what they have and the crowds they’d draw and that’s something that’ll be more routine now, which is exciting.”

Parker said UVa also fit was he was looking for academically and geographically. He’s from York, Pa., and the move from Coastal Carolina in Conway, S.C. to Charlottesville brings him closer to home.

“It was kind of just a good mix,” he said.