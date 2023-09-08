What’s etched in Virginia cornerback Sam Westfall’s memory from an American Athletic Conference matchup four years ago might help him Saturday when he encounters a familiar foe.

Westfall’s SMU team beat quarterback Jordan McCloud’s South Florida squad then, but McCloud left an impression that Westfall isn’t forgetting as the Cavaliers (0-1) head into their noon tilt at Scott Stadium with James Madison (1-0) and the new Dukes signal-caller McCloud.

It’ll be UVa’s first home contest since last November’s tragic shooting on Grounds, and the first meeting between UVa and JMU since 1983.

“We won the game,” Westfall said, “and [McCloud] was a young guy at that time, too, but he scrambled a lot and made our defensive line really work … so that’ll be a big thing in condensing the pocket.”

McCloud’s career was just beginning then. Between his three seasons with USF and two with Arizona, he started 19 times.

He’ll make his first start for JMU, though, against the Cavaliers, who are looking for a bounce-back performance, especially on defense after giving up 499 total yards, 287 rushing yards and 49 points to Tennessee’s high-powered, up-tempo offense last week in Nashville. UVa limited Tennessee to 14 points until the final minute of the first half, but struggled after halftime. In 2022, the defense was the strength for the Hoos while yielding only 24 points per game.

“The biggest thing was probably a little too leaky with too many yards after contact,” UVa defensive coordinator John Rudzinski said. “We’ve got to do a better job punching back and then with initial contact, not letting a 2-yard gain become a 5-yard or 7-yard gain, and that’ll get you into more manageable third-down situations which will translate to shorter fields for the offense and getting off [the field] on third down.”

UVa freshman linebacker Kam Robinson debuted with two tackles against the Vols and said the mentality of the unit after last week is, “to work harder and be better than last game. That’s all we’ve got, and we’ve got to do something different and bring more intensity to win this game on Saturday.”

McCloud threw for 144 yards and two touchdowns in relief of Alonza Barnett III to spark the Dukes’ attack in their season-opening win over Bucknell. Fifth-year JMU coach Curt Cignetti said he made the quarterback switch because McCloud “has been in the big arena” previously, having played for his past schools in hostile environments at Notre Dame and at Oregon and that his experience should help him in front of an emotional UVa crowd. He logged a career-high 64 rushing yards while averaging 7.1 yards per carry against the Ducks at Autzen Stadium.

“It puts you in a little bit of a bind,” said Westfall, who yielded only one catch and had three tackles against Tennessee, about playing cornerback against an athletic quarterback like McCloud.

“You get stuck in having to cover and trying to understand when you can come off and come down on the ball,” Westfall continued. “But it also keeps you in coverage for longer and allows the receiver and the quarterback to play backyard football for longer.”

Second-year Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott recruited McCloud’s older brother, Ray-Ray, to Clemson, and said he got to know Jordan well during that time.

“He’s a really, really good athlete, but he is a better quarterback,” Elliott said, “and I think that he kind of went on his journey to prove that he can be the quarterback that he believes and wants to show that to everybody. So, I’m excited for him and his opportunity just because I know his journey and how hard he’s worked.”

Rudzinski said JMU, which averaged 37 points per game last year, does a good job with formations and spacing to challenge opposing defenses. The Dukes are also committed to running the ball, using a few veteran rushers like Kaelon Black and Latrele Palmer to play downhill and set up play-action passes.

What would benefit the Cavaliers is the return of standout defensive end Chico Bennett Jr. (knee) after he missed last week. He’s a game-time decision, Elliott said, but Bennett returned to practice for limited reps at full speed this past Tuesday. Veteran safety Antonio Clary (ankle) is also nearing a return to action after missing last week’s contest. If Bennett and Clary can play, UVa would gain two returning starters for its defense.

Perhaps more importantly, on the other side of the ball is the status of Hoos quarterback Tony Muskett (shoulder). He’s a game-time decision, too, and if he can’t play, UVa will turn its offense over to freshman Anthony Colandrea for his first-career start. Either way, the Cavaliers will try to stick to their running game early and use running backs Perris Jones, Kobe Pace and Mike Hollins after the offense found success in the second half particularly with Jones and Pace.

“And I feel like as we move forward, better things will happen in the run game and we’ll have more explosive runs,” Pace said.

Saturday will mark Hollins’ first chance to play in front of orange-and-navy faithful after surviving the shooting that killed former Cavaliers Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler. Last week, Hollins led UVa out of the tunnel in his return to game action.

This week, more than 50,000 are expected at Scott Stadium and there will be a pregame ceremony beginning at 11:30 a.m. to honor Davis, Perry, Chandler and their families.

“I’m excited to be back in front of our fans just to extend my gratitude to them for all the support that they’ve given us,” Elliott said. “… I’m hoping that that is going to bring some ease to our players because it’s going to be emotional. I mean, there’s no way around it, and it should be, right?

“And obviously, everything that’s going to be done is what needs to be done, what’s supposed to be done in this situation,” Elliott continued. “Then the best way that we can play our part as a team is to go out and play well, and that’s my message to the guys.”