As eager as he is to return to his hometown for Virginia’s season-opening clash with Tennessee in Nashville on Saturday, wide receiver and returner Demick Starling is more excited about exactly what he believes the Cavaliers will display come kickoff.

“Definitely going to be able to see the hunger, the hunger in our eyes and the hunger in how we play with our effort on the field,” Starling said.

“I feel like this team is a bunch of people who either had a chance to play, but still haven’t shown their full potential,” he continued, “or young guys trying to prove to the world what they can do. This is the hungriest team I’ve played on, and I’ve been here for four years.”

It’s a stiff test for UVa to begin the campaign with, though, considering the Cavaliers were picked to finish last in the ACC on the heels of the 3-7 mark they logged in 2022 and they are getting back to game action for the first time since the tragic shooting in Charlottesville last November that claimed the lives of former players Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler.

No. 12 Tennessee won the Orange Bowl to finish 11-2 last season, and some believe the Volunteers are the top competition this fall inside the SEC East for two-time defending College Football Playoff champion Georgia.

“Now we have an opportunity on a national stage to show how resilient the human spirit is,” UVa coach Tony Elliott said, “and what I’m looking forward to, is seeing the guys play in a way that inspires people. We know the responsibilities we have to the legacies of the ones we lost and we’ve got a great opportunity because football is a great unifier and people are going to be watching.”

Elliott, now on his second go-around at the helm of the Cavaliers, has captivated the locker room. Players want to play and do well for him, running back Perris Jones said, in part because of how he’s led them through the adversity of the last nine and a half months.

“Coach Elliott is like a dad to us,” Jones said. “He cares about us beyond the bounds of the football field.

“… He takes the time if he sees a guy hanging his head,” Jones explained, “to go over and have a conversation with him and just ask, ‘What’s going on? How can we fix this? How can we make it better?’ and that’s all we can ask for in a head coach and that’s not something you see a lot in that he cares about every individual player. He’s definitely a guy we’re going to lay it on the line for.”

This week, Elliott has emphasized the importance of players controlling their emotions in order for them to sustain their competitiveness throughout the duration of the tilt with Tennessee, because the Cavaliers’ offense must be better on Saturday than it was last year and the Hoos’ defense needs to match UT’s fast-pace tempo if they’re going to pull off a stunning upset.

Starling is part of a new-look receiving corps — which also includes Northwestern transfer Malik Washington and junior Malachi Fields — that’ll be catching passes from Monmouth transfer quarterback Tony Muskett, who will make his UVa debut.

Cavaliers offensive coordinator Des Kitchings said Tennessee blitzed on 47% of its defensive snaps last year and, “I don’t expect it to be any less than that on Saturday,” given Muskett’s newness to the FBS and because the Cavaliers are unveiling a fresh starting five on the offensive line.

Their experience on offense is in the backfield with Jones, Mike Hollins and Clemson transfer Kobe Pace, but Starling said he’s encouraged by how tight-knit the offensive personnel has become since the spring and thinks they’re due to score more points this season.

“And one thing about Tony [Muskett], it’s his confidence,” Starling said, “his confidence in his leadership. Tony is an extremely confident guy and he knows where he wants the ball to go and he’s going to get it there.”

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel called Muskett “a really good decision maker” and acknowledged there is a challenge for the Volunteers’ defense when the contest begins at noon at Nissan Stadium.

“In week one, year one within their system, what are the new things that they do to try and put [Muskett] in a position [to succeed]?” Heupel said. “We’ll find out on gameday.”

When Heupel’s offense has the ball, the Volunteers are going to play quickly and snap the ball faster than anyone in the country does.

But the strength of Virginia’s squad, at least coming off of last season, is its defense — a unit that gave up 24 points per game in 2022 and averaged three sacks per game. Defensive coordinator John Rudzinski has spent the past two weeks readying his group for the pace they’ll need to play with and for Tennessee’s downfield passing attack, but noted the priority remains to slow the running game.

Tennessee running backs Jaylen Wright and Jabari Small combined for 1,609 rushing yards and 23 rushing scores last year.

“Everybody talks about the passing game and the space, but that’s where it starts for them,” Rudzinski said.

Said Heupel: “We have a great understanding of who we are, what we want to do and how we want to attack people and also have the ability to adjust during a ballgame to put our players in the right spots.”

UVa safety Jonas Sanker said he’s confident heading into the matchup with Tennessee because of what the defense did throughout the offseason in an attempt to build off of what it achieved last fall.

“We didn’t backtrack at all,” Sanker said. “We’re picking up right where we left off and we’re only going forward.”

The Cavaliers are ready for their new campaign to finally commence.

“We just get to showcase to everybody who we are,” Kitchings said. “We’re a strong team full of heart, pride and passion and we’ve come together even more so after the tragedy.”

Said Starling: “I feel like we’re more prepared now than ever.”