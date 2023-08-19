In three seasons at Houston, he appeared in only eight games.

Offensive lineman Ugonna Nnanna could start for Virginia this fall, though, in his move from the American Athletic Conference and Group of Five to the ACC and Power Five.

“I feel like nobody knows who I am,” Nnanna, who departed the Cougars and joined the Cavaliers this past offseason, said, “and I just want to go out there and work as hard as I can and whatever comes out at the end, comes out at the end. But I want to work as hard as possible.”

To this point, he’s done that much to earn first-team reps throughout training camp and carve out a role for himself with the season quickly approaching.

Nnanna has taken starting reps at both left guard and left tackle at times this preseason, and could fill either spot on Sept. 2 against Tennessee, depending on where the Hoos need him in their season-opening tilt.

“He came in and attacked our winter conditioning program and lifting and really stood out amongst the group,” first-year offensive line coach Terry Heffernan said, “to where when we started spring, he rolled out at left guard as a transfer and there wasn’t one guy who said anything about it.

“Partly, because he had earned that right because of how hard he worked all offseason,” Heffernan continued. “So, he earned everybody’s trust and respect by the way he worked and then he busted his tail all spring to learn the offense, grow in our scheme and brought intensity and effort where it was like, ‘I’m going to work to improve every day.’ He’s been a wonderful addition.”

Said UVa center Ty Furnish about Nnanna: “He comes in just ready to work every day. He’s in my lifting group and he’s always ready to go and always pushing himself and that’s the biggest thing that will get him to go far.”

The 6-foot-4, 309-pound junior is one of few transfers the Cavaliers are counting on to help upgrade their offensive line. Former Dayton O-Lineman Brian Stevens is another, and he’s repped at right guard and center, but projects to be the starting right guard with two weeks to go until the bout with the Volunteers.

UVa coach Tony Elliott said Stevens assumed leadership responsibilities for the front, and Stevens said he felt like as the oldest player within the position group — Stevens is 22 years old — he had to do so given his experience.

Stevens played in 20 games and started 19 of them the last two years with Dayton and was an All-Pioneer Football League team selection last fall.

“That’s played a factor, just knowing the ropes,” Stevens said.

And his knowledge has been valuable, too, since he has a redshirt freshman next to him in Blake Steen at right tackle. Steen changed spots from an interior option to tackle because of training camp injuries to returning starting left tackle McKale Boley and Penn State transfer tackle Jimmy Christ, who have been out or limited throughout most of the preseason.

Steen, a product of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., signed with UVa as part of the haul of offensive linemen, which also included Boley, that Elliott pushed to land in the recruiting class of 2022 shortly after he arrived from Clemson.

“Blake was a guy that initially we were like, ‘OK, we’re seeing some progress,” Elliott said, “but it may take a little bit of time given that he redshirted last year and didn’t get in any game action.’ But he’s been forced into the fire with Boley being down, [Charlie] Patterson being up and down and then Jimmy is down a little bit, so it forced him in the mix and I’ll tell you what, he’s done a really good job.”

Elliott said the Cavaliers have been impressed with guard Noah Josey, too, in his return from offseason back surgery. And recently Josey, who was a starter during the second half of last season, has returned to taking first-team snaps creating a top front of Nnanna at left tackle, Josey at left guard, Furnish at center, Stevens at right guard and Steen at right tackle.

UVa expects to get Boley back next week, according to Elliott, but regardless of if, and whenever that happens, the Hoos will need the unit to gel and work cohesively with so much of the personnel playing together for the first time.

In 2022, the Cavaliers had a similar situation with offensive linemen seeing significant action together for the first time and it didn’t work well. Their 3.4 sacks allowed per game were the fifth most given up by any Power Five team and UVa’s 123.1 rushing yards per game weren’t enough for an offense that sought balance in Elliott’s first year at the helm.

“But the one thing I feel like we’re building here is a really good run game,” Nnanna said, “so that’s something I’m really excited about here.”

He said it’s an attitude he’s noticed the Cavaliers are trying to develop with Elliott, Heffernan and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings.

“We want to be the most physical unit on the field,” Nnanna said. “And we’re a young group, but that doesn’t mean anything because we come in here and work our tails off. So, we work to be as physical as possible and we push each other whether we’re holding the bag or whether we’re hitting each other head up, so it’s been great and it’s helped us get ready for the run game with our leverage and getting lower.”

Stevens agreed, and said Nnanna has assisted him in getting acclimated. Stevens got to Charlottesville in June and said he’s been able to jump in and lead in part because of Nnanna.

“Us two transfers are hanging a little closer together,” Stevens said, “and he was one of the guys who first approached me when I was coming in and helped me with a lot of stuff. It’s his attitude. He wants to win. He wants to work. He wants it bad.”