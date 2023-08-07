Tennessee’s first double-digit win season in 15 years has left the Volunteers seeking a continued ascent this coming fall.

“A lot of special moments and things that our fan base will remember forever and players inside of our locker room will remember forever,” third-year Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said during his SEC media days press conference about last season.

“At the same time,” he said, “fell short of a lot of goals we set for our program. But I’m proud and excited for what our players have done since they have gotten back on campus in late January, their ability to reset and refocus and be ready to go accomplish a mission together.”

Heupel led Tennessee to an 11-2 ledger in 2022, and that mark an included an Orange Bowl victory over Clemson and a 52-49 win over Alabama for UT’s first win over the Crimson Tide since 2006. And the Volunteers rattled off eight consecutive wins to start the year, but dropped the tilt of undefeated squads at Georgia and were upset at South Carolina in November to miss out on a potential trip to the SEC title game and the College Football Playoff.

“If we win those games, you set yourself up for everything you want,” sixth-year senior tight end Jacob Warren said.

“The goal will always be the same,” Warren said. “The goal will be to win the SEC East. If you do that, that sets you up to go do everything you want. Opportunity to play in the SEC championship, get the opportunity if you win that to go play in the [CFP]."

Warren hauled in 12 catches for 163 yards a year ago, and is one of a few familiar options in the passing game along with top returning wide receiver Bru McCoy as well as receiver Squirrel White for quarterback Joe Milton III, who takes the reins from former star signal-caller Hendon Hooker.

With Hooker, the ex-Virginia Tech transfer, behind center, he mastered Heupel’s up-tempo, spread attack and Tennessee boasted the fifth-best passing offense nationally while averaging 326.1 yards through the air per game and the best scoring offense in the country with its 46.1 points per contest. He was a Heisman contender up until tearing his ACL against the Gamecocks, which forced Milton to step in.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pounder was the MVP of the Orange Bowl for his 251 passing yards and three touchdowns. Across that performance, a start against Vanderbilt in the regular-season finale and some appearances in relief of Hooker, Milton ended the campaign as the only quarterback in the FBS to throw at least 10 touchdown passes without an interception.

Now, the strong-armed passer, who started his career at Michigan in 2018 ahead of leaving for Tennessee shortly after Heupel landed the Volunteers’ gig, carries belief in himself as UT’s clear-cut starter heading into its season-opening bout against Virginia on Sept. 2 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

“I’m extremely, extremely confident,” Milton said. “I trust the guys around me. I trust my coaches to go through the preparation with me confidently. I’m extremely confident, and I’m ready for it.”

Milton began the 2021 season atop the depth chart, but lost his job to Hooker two games into the year.

“The one thing that built my respect for Joe the most was the fact that he stayed,” Warren said. “He had every — maybe not every — right, but everyone could understand why he would leave, want to go play, because he’s obviously a great talent, a really big weapon for us. But the fact that he stayed, he just learned from Hendon and also helped Hendon out in a lot of different areas of the game and has truly showed me he’s committed to this place.”

McCoy made 52 catches last year for 667 yards and four touchdowns, and should become Milton’s top target following the loss of Jalin Hyatt, last season’s Biletnikoff Award winner who became a third-round pick of the New York Giants. The Volunteers added Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont’e Thorton, too.

Milton should benefit also from Tennessee returning its top two rushers from last season in Jaylen Wright and Jabari Small as well as three starters on the offensive line. Wright and Small combined for 1,609 yards on the ground and 23 rushing scores last year.

On defense, seven starters are back with linebacker Aaron Beasley and safety Jaylen McCollough leading the way. Beasley racked up 76 tackles to go along with three sacks and 10 tackles for loss last year. McCollough’s 58 tackles were the second most on the team.

“Accountability and consistency have been one of the main things that we have focused on this year,” Heupel said. “In this conference you don’t get any re-dos. You better show up every single Saturday. You’re going to play with great players, great coaches, and you have to be ready for those moments at home or on the road, and through that we have tried to increase our leadership and ownership from within our program.”