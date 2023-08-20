The changes have been for the better, Miami’s second-year coach Mario Cristobal said.

But no big whistle trying to establish his program and build a winner would’ve envisioned hiring new offensive and defensive coordinators after a first season in charge.

Former OC Josh Gattis and ex-DC Kevin Steele were original hires to Cristobal’s Hurricanes staff, but he fired Gattis on the heels of a treacherous 2022 for Miami’s offense and Steele returned to Alabama to become Nick Saban’s D-coordinator.

“Probably one of the best things,” Cristobal said, “and I think this is important to say, because Miami has always been really, really good when Miami was really filled with people that wanted to be at Miami.”

And Cristobal insists offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson and defensive coordinator Lance Guidry both do. Cristobal hired Dawson away from Houston and Guidry away from Marshall.

“Shannon Dawson views the Miami job as that job. Lance Guidry views the Miami job as that destination spot,” Cristobal said. “We’re thrilled to have them. They’ve certainly made a tremendous impact so far.”

Dawson, a former longtime assistant of Cougars coach Dana Holgorsen, has an air raid background and the hope in South Florida is Dawson’s system can position quarterback Tyler Van Dyke for a bounce back following the signal-caller’s down season last fall.

Van Dyke threw for 1,835 yards and 10 touchdowns compared to five interceptions in Gattis’ more pro-style attack. But Van Dyke was the ACC Rookie of the Year in 2021 when he amassed 2,931 yards through the air and 25 touchdowns compared to only six interceptions while in a different version of the air raid.

“With Coach Dawson’s offense,” Van Dyke said, “it gives the quarterback a lot of freedom. You can change plays around based on what the defense gives you, so that’s what I really enjoy about it. I can get out of sticky situations when it’s needed.

“And he had [Houston quarterback] Clayton Tune throwing for 4,000 yards last year and they rushed for over 2,500 yards and that’s exactly why Coach Cristobal brought him in.”

Dawson brings with him all those passing schemes his and Holgorsen’s quarterbacks and receivers at West Virginia like Geno Smith and Tavon Austin and at Houston like Tune and Tank Dell found success with, but also a commitment to running the football, which fits Cristobal’s identity better given his past as an offensive line coach.

The Hurricanes have boosted their offensive front, too, with the additions of Central Florida transfer center Matt Lee and Alabama transfer guard Javion Cohen.

“Because I played against Houston before and I’m familiar with Houston because of my old conference,” Lee explained, “I know what [Dawson] likes to do.

“He likes to spread the football out now and get in 10- or 11- personnel or empty and throw the football around in that air raid with tempo, but then when you couple that with what he’s got in the run game as well with Coach Cristobal and [offensive line coach Alex] Mirabal and what they know about the run game, you got a lot of passing concepts where you can spread it around but also you can sit and run a variety of run concepts at the same level as an offense that is run-heavy. So, there’s two sides to it.”

On defense, the base of the system isn’t changing according to star safety Kamren Kinchens, who had 59 tackles and six interceptions last fall.

He said Guidry, whose Marshall defense finished sixth in the FBS for scoring defense (16 points allowed per game) and eighth nationally for total defense (294.4 yards allowed per game) last season, has brought wrinkles, though.

The Hurricanes return 10 starters on defense including top defensive ends Jahfari Harvey and Akheem Mesidor.

“I think it’s how much he’s made everyone so versatile,” Kinchens said of the most notable differences Guidry has implemented. “He’s giving everybody the opportunity to move around more.

“Like last year, I played primarily in the post,” Kinchens continued, “but this year I’m getting to cover some tight ends and some slot receivers and come down in zone coverage.”

He said he believes the changes made will aid Miami in its pursuit to improve upon the 5-7 record the Hurricanes logged last year. Kinchens said he feels like the team had a better offseason than it did ahead of the 2022 campaign.

“Hard work, and we’re holding everybody accountable,” Kinchens said. “Last year, we didn’t have too many vocal leaders, but this year I call myself a vocal leader and I feel like anybody on the team can say anything to anybody else and nobody will feel like someone is talking out of character or stepping over boundaries. If we see something out of line, no matter if you’re a freshman or a grad transfer, anyone can say anything to anybody because we all have one goal and that’s to win games.”