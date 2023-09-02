Game balls from Virginia's 49-13 loss to Tennessee.

OFFENSE

Joe Milton III, Tennessee, QB: The Volunteers’ signal-caller threw for 201 yards and two scores, and rushed seven times for 33 yards and two more scores. He was in command of Tennessee’s up-tempo attack, which tallied 499 total yards of offense against the Cavaliers. Milton’s rushing scores came at key moments, too, extending UT’s lead from 14-3 to 21-3 in the final minute of the first half and then from 21-3 to 28-3 early in the second half.

DEFENSE

Tyler Baron, Tennessee, DE: Throughout the contest, Baron found ways to beat UVa’s offensive line off the ball and disrupt the Cavaliers. The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder sacked Hoos quarterback Tony Muskett twice. Baron also had 2.5 tackles for loss.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Daniel Sparks, Virginia, P: Sparks was used early and often on Saturday against the Volunteers. The 2022 All-ACC selection averaged 42.7 yards per punt and boomed a long of 62 yards. Of his nine punts, he landed three inside Tennessee’s 20-yard line and had four of 50 yards or more. He even made a tackle when it looked like UT’s Dee Williams would return one for a touchdown.​