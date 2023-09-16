Game balls from the Virginia football team's 42-14 loss to Maryland.

Offense

Malik Washington, Virginia: The wide receiver logged his second straight 100-yard receiving performance with nine catches for 141 yards against the Terrapins on Friday night. For a team using plenty of freshmen and inexperienced players, Washington is a reliable presence. He had 49-yard grab in the first quarter and a 25-yard grab in the third quarter to stretch Maryland's defense thin.

Defense

Tarheeb Still, Maryland: His interception in the end zone early in the fourth quarter ruined UVa's attempt at a game-tying touchdown pass and gave the Terrapins all the moment they needed to crush the Cavaliers over the last 14 minutes of action. Still finished with two interceptions to go along with five tackles.

Special teams

Braeden Wisloski, Maryland: Wisloski's 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the opening quarter got Maryland on the board and slowed the Cavaliers' fast start in which they led 14-0. His special teams touchdown changed the game.