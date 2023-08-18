This is a time in their careers when they must contribute or, frankly, risk it never happening.

“I’ve been sidelined for two years now,” Virginia junior safety Aidan Ryan said. “I’ve been riding the pine, so I just want to go out and make some plays.”

Ryan, a former star at James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg and an ex-top 20 prospect in the Commonwealth as a recruit, missed the first pair of seasons in his career while dealing with a labrum injury.

Amaad Foston, a junior running back who topped the entire state of Georgia in rushing with 2,772 yards on the ground in 2019, hasn’t yet carried the ball in college and was forced to sit out all of last year after suffering a torn ACL.

“The biggest challenge was mentally, staying strong and showing up to practice every day,” Foston said, “knowing I wouldn’t be able to practice. I had to stay strong and that was the toughest part.”

Said Ryan: “I ended up tearing my labrum in the [2022] spring game and tried to play through it, but I couldn’t and it kept popping out on me, so I decided last year to get the surgery.”

What’s positive for both Ryan and Foston is they’ve managed this preseason to pick up where they left off prior to their respective health setbacks and are competing for meaningful game reps come Sept. 2 when the Cavaliers kick off their new campaign against Tennessee.

Before Ryan’s procedure last year, he was taking first-team reps with a crowded group of safeties. And ahead of Foston’s injury, he was in the mix to be part of UVa’s rotation at running back.

“Aidan is one of those safeties we’re looking to have a ton of snaps this fall,” Hoos second-year defensive coordinator John Rudzinski said. “I think he’s a young man who has great range.”

Ryan is working with the starting defense again, and Foston is in the mix with a bevy of running backs, which also includes returning veterans Mike Hollins and Perris Jones as well as Clemson transfer Kobe Pace. Both Pace and sophomore Xavier Brown have missed the majority of the preseason dealing with their own injuries, providing Foston more reps to get reacclimated.

“My mindset has always been full-go,” Foston said, “so when I’m on the field, I’m not even thinking about [the injury] and I feel great, 100% and my cuts are feeling well. We’ve been having a lot of live periods and scrimmage situations, so it feels great when I feel contact and all of that, so it feels like it’s going in the right direction.”

UVa offensive coordinator Des Kitchings said: “You see Amaad every day get a little more confident just because of the ACL and not having done football in a while, but he’s a big, physical guy and he’s shown that in some contact situations with being able to play behind his pads and play physical. But he’s playing faster because I think he’s becoming more confident.”

Should Foston and Ryan stay healthy and earn their way on the field as it appears they will, their former coaches said they’re the type of players who can make an impact.

Before committing to and signing with UVa, Ryan had other scholarship offers from Duke, East Carolina, Louisville and Vanderbilt. Foston, from the John Milledge Academy in Milledgeville, Ga., earned other opportunities from Boston College, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.

“Even at this small private school,” said Milledge Academy coach J.T. Wall, “I’ve coached a guy who went to the NFL (Cleveland Browns tight end Harrison Bryant), and Amaad is the most-college ready player I’ve ever coached when he left here because of the time he put in, effort he put in and the work he put in. He was special.”

Foston’s senior season put him in the Georgia record books forever. His rushing total that fall ranked ninth all-time in state history and his 46 touchdowns in 2019 were the third most — and one better than legendary running back Herschel Walker’s 45 rushing scores in 1979.

Wall said Foston was at the Milledge Academy from sixth grade all the way through his senior year and became a leader for the Trojans as early as late during his freshman year. The coach pointed out that Foston probably used some of the qualities necessary to lead in order to overcome his injury.

“Those special guys that come through,” Wall said, “they’re always able to go to that place in their minds and compartmentalize what they want and see their vision of what and where they want to be and what it’ll take to get there.

“And he’s one of those guys,” Wall continued, “that can close out the outside world and focus on what he’s got to do. He knows his body better than anybody and he’s got a drive that’s second to none and I don’t doubt him one bit. … This is just another chapter in the very, very large book of Amaad Foston’s career.”

James Monroe coach George Coghill, a former star safety for Wake Forest and two-time Super Bowl champion during his NFL career, thought similarly about Ryan.

In addition to playing cornerback for Coghill and the Yellow Jackets, he was their quarterback.

“Something I really admire about Aidan,” Coghill said, “and because it’s a day and time when high school kids are jumping from school to school every year, he stayed with James Monroe and we’re a smaller school. He stayed all four years and I’m sure he had a chance to go somewhere else, but he stuck it out and that’s what he’s doing at UVa.

“You’ve got to admire that because he’s a kid that believes in the process and he’s going to get his chance, but you’ve got to go through some things sometimes and unfortunately, he’s had to go through some injuries. But I’m pretty sure it's going to make him a stronger player because he’s going to be even more hungry once he hits the field.”

Coghill recalled the first win he logged as James Monroe’s head coach. He said it’s a game he’ll never forget because of how dominant Ryan was with 279 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown.

Coghill said Ryan moved to quarterback out of necessity that season, and that he should benefit now as a safety from his days as a signal-caller having to read defenses.

“He wasn’t as big then as he is right now either,” Coghill said, “but he was a physical player and wasn’t afraid to stick his nose in there and that was just from the offensive side. Defensively, I knew he had what it takes to be a good DB. He played the ball well and just needed to work more on being in space and that’s something he didn’t do as much of here because he was more at corner, but coming from that safety position with different angles and all that stuff, once he got those down, I believed he’d be a player to be reckoned with.”

Ryan said he’s a better safety because of the time he missed, too, noting that he tried to take advantage of every film session he attended over the last two years and mental rep he could get in order to be ready for whenever he’d return to action.

“Last year I was still adjusting to the speed of the game,” he said, “so it was nice to sit back and watch my progressions, my reads from a distance instead of being right there or 10 yards away. I could sort of digest the play from the sideline and get ready for it and put myself in that position.”

Foston agreed.

“When you don’t practice, you see so many things,” Foston said, “especially for the amount of time I was out. When you sit back and watch practice, you see a lot of things that you can critique yourself and it’s a lot of coaching up my own teammates and I’ll be on the sideline helping them, critiquing them and then when you come back, it’s like, ‘I’ve learned so much.’”

Even if neither Foston nor Ryan start on offense or defense, respectively, each player expects to see significant use on various special teams units, which is all good, according to Ryan who can’t stand the thought of another season of not helping the Hoos in any capacity.

“Shoot, I’ll play offense if I’ve got to,” Ryan said with a laugh.