College football’s premier all-star game has its eye on five Virginia players heading into the new season.

On Wednesday, the Senior Bowl named UVa defensive ends Chico Bennett Jr. and Kam Butler, defensive tackle Jahmeer Carter, cornerback Malcolm Greene and tight end Sackett Wood Jr. to its preseason watch list for the 2024 showcase.

The watch list features 720 of the top seniors across the country. This past January, 130 prospects were invited and appeared at the 2023 event in Mobile, Ala., and that group included former Cavaliers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks and cornerback Anthony Johnson. Wicks had a strong week of practice in front of NFL scouts and became a fifth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers. Johnson signed an undrafted free agent contract with the New Orleans Saints.

In its release of the watch list on Wednesday, the Senior Bowl wrote its most important element in the selection process for the game will be players’ film from this coming fall.

Bennett led UVa with seven sacks in 10 games last season while Butler, who transferred to join the Hoos ahead of last season after four years at Miami (Ohio), has racked up 18 sacks and 35.5 tackles for loss in his career. Carter is considered, by his teammates and coaches, one of the most important players for the Hoos’ defense with his ability to take on double teams against opposing offensive lines.

Wood, a former walk-on, made 12 catches for 165 yards last season as he developed into a reliable player for the Cavaliers. Greene transferred from Clemson to UVa earlier this summer.