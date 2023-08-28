To have an expected, formidable adversary even before the season starts is exciting, according to veteran Clemson center Will Putnam.

The Tigers are aiming for their eighth ACC title in the last nine years this coming fall. But more so now than ever in the last half decade, there’s significant hype for another school in the conference to threaten Clemson in 2023.

“I think Florida State being good is great for the ACC,” Putnam said.

Depending on what preseason assessment you prefer, there are varying opinions. The Seminoles were picked one spot ahead of the Tigers in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll, but Clemson was tabbed to win the ACC in the league’s preseason poll. The Lee Enterprises ACC Power Poll returns for another year, and Clemson tops it heading into the new campaign. The Tigers earned five of six first-place votes.

1. Clemson (11-3 in 2022): What’s changed for longtime coach Dabo Swinney and his Tigers are what they’re doing on offense. He hired Garrett Riley away from TCU to be the OC and run a spread-out, air raid attack that could benefit returning quarterback Cade Klubnik and complement a defense that brings back standout defensive tackle Tyler Davis and linebacker Barrett Carter. This week: at Duke, Monday

2. Florida State (10-3 in 2022): Fourth-year Seminoles coach Mike Norvell’s team ripped off six straight wins to close last season and to carry momentum as well as high expectations into this year. QB Jordan Travis and defensive end Jared Verse headline FSU’s 17 returning starters. This week: vs. No. 5 LSU in Orlando, Sunday

3. North Carolina (9-5 in 2022): Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye is the reigning ACC Player of the Year and one of the top prospects for the 2024 NFL Draft, but Carolina’s season could hinge on whether or not its defense can improve from last fall’s conference-worst 30.7 points allowed per game. This week: vs. South Carolina in Charlotte, Saturday

4. N.C. State (8-5 in 2022): Former quarterback Devin Leary is onto Kentucky and ex-Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong is now in Raleigh with his former OC Robert Anae as N.C. State seeks to change its offensive identity. This will be the most free-wheeling offense 11th-year coach Dave Doeren has employed in his tenure and whether or not that pairs well with N.C. State’s usually stout defense should be fascinating. This week: at Connecticut, Thursday

t-5. Duke (9-4 in 2022): After guiding Duke to flip its record from 3-9 in 2021 to 9-4 last fall, Blue Devils coach Mike Elko earned a contract extension following his first go-around at the helm. This season, they’ll be out to prove they’ve got staying power under Elko with returning stars QB Riley Leonard and defensive tackle DeWayne Carter leading the way. This week: vs. Clemson, Monday

t-5. Miami (5-7 in 2022): There’s already a different feel with Miami heading into coach Mario Cristobal’s second season in charge. He fired his former OC Josh Gattis, and DC Kevin Steele departed for Alabama, leaving Cristobal to hire two new coordinators — OC Shannon Dawson and DC Lance Guidry — this past offseason. How well it works could determine how improved the Hurricanes are this fall. This week: vs. Miami (Ohio), Friday

7. Pittsburgh (9-4 in 2022): The Panthers have become the second most consistently strong program in the ACC under coach Pat Narduzzi. Throughout his tenure, they’ve averaged 7.75 wins per year and in the last four seasons, he’s elevated Pitt further to average 8.5 wins per season. They’ll be strong again on defense while breaking in former Boston College and Notre Dame QB Phil Jurkovec on offense. This week: vs. Wofford, Saturday

8. Wake Forest (8-5 in 2022): Tenth-year coach Dave Clawson’s squad doesn’t return as much as it has in recent years, but quarterback Mitch Griffis who steps in for Sam Hartman after his departure to Notre Dame, has been in the program and understands Clawson’s slow-mesh concepts. That should give the Deacs some hope heading into the fall. This week: vs. Elon, Thursday

9. Louisville (8-5 in 2022): Coach Jeff Brohm returned to his alma mater after six seasons at Purdue, and Brohm brings his pass-centric offense with him to Louisville. That means a change in philosophy for a squad that returns running back Jawhar Jordan, who ran for 100 yards or more in four of UL’s last five games in 2022. This week: at Georgia Tech, Friday

10. Syracuse (7-6 in 2022): The 2022 campaign was a tale of two seasons for the Orange, who won their first six contests before losing their next five, salvaging a win in the regular-season finale only to lose to Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl. What’s positive for coach Dino Babers is he returns QB Garrett Shrader and star tight end Oronde Gadsden, providing new OC Jason Beck with talent to scheme for. This week: vs. Colgate, Saturday

11. Virginia Tech (3-8 in 2022): Virginia Tech averaged only 19.3 points per game last season, but the Hokies upgraded at wide receiver through the transfer portal by adding Ali Jennings from Old Dominion and Jaylin Lane from Middle Tennessee State in an effort to boost the offense and provide QB Grant Wells more reliable options to throw to. This week: vs. Old Dominion, Saturday

12. Boston College (3-9 in 2022): There wasn’t a more beaten and battered offensive line nationally than BC’s O-Line last year and because of that, the Eagles yielded more sacks than any Power Five team in the country. Heading into this year, coach Jeff Hafley has said the group is healthier and better now. Perhaps, that’ll aid BC in its pursuit to become more functional on offense again. This week: vs. Northern Illinois, Saturday

13. Georgia Tech (5-7 in 2022): Coach Brent Key earned the full-time coaching job by going 4-4 in his stint as the interim boss last season, and this year the Yellow Jackets will continue in Key’s mission to rebuild the program and develop into a consistent winner. This week: vs. Louisville, Friday

14. Virginia (3-7 in 2022): The Cavaliers’ defense improved significantly under DC John Rudzinski last season while giving up only 24 points per game. The Hoos return their entire starting defensive line and veterans in the secondary, which should provide optimism for second-year coach Tony Elliott heading into the new season. This week: vs. No. 12 Tennessee in Nashville, Saturday