The Virginia women's soccer team kicked off the 2023 season on a high note Thursday night, cruising to a 5-0 victory over Nevada at Klöckner Stadium.

The Cavaliers (1-0-0) got braces from freshman Allie Ross and sophomore Meredith McDermott in the victory.

“We got some good goals and played some good soccer at times and finished some good opportunities," Virginia head coach Steve Swanson said.

Ross got UVa on the board in the 27th minute when she was taken down in the box to set up a penalty kick opportunity. The freshman buried the chance to earn her first collegiate goal and give the Cavaliers a 1-0 lead. Ross struck again in the 39th minute to give Virginia a 2-0 lead at halftime.

The Wahoos added another goal in the 53rd minute when a ball played in off a corner was headed by Talia Staude and deflected by the Nevada keeper toward McDermott, who scored from inside the six to give the Hoos a 3-0 lead.

"I thought our set plays were very dangerous," Swanson said.

McDermott notched a brace with her second goal in the 71st minute off a nice pass from Ross to make it a 4-0 game. Virginia capped the scoring in the 76th minute when Laughlin Ryan played a through ball ahead into the box to Brianna Jablonowski, who sent a shot past the keeper and inside the left post.

"One of the things we did much better tonight than in our preseason games was we valued the ball more and didn’t give it away cheaply," Swanson said. "We got into the attacking third a lot and created a lot of good chances. They put a lot of players behind the ball and it was hard to break down, but we did what we needed to do to get our chances."

Virginia returns to action on Sunday when it hosts Radford at 6 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium. Though pleased with Thursday's victory, Swanson wants the Cavaliers to keep improving as they prepare for the rigors of ACC play.

"There were a lot of good things, but a lot we have to keep working on,” Swanson said.