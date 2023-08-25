The No. 5 Virginia women’s soccer team had more chances than Michigan on Thursday night but could not find the back of the net in a 0-0 draw at Klöckner Stadium.

The Cavaliers (2-0-1) took seven shots in the first half. Both Yuna McCormack and Talia Staude had shots that were blocked in the 22nd minute, then Alexis Theoret (26th minute) and Maggie Cagle (41st minute) each registered a shot later in the first half, but both were saved.

Michigan (0-1-2) managed to get four first-half shots, including one on frame, but was unable to capitalize and the game went into halftime scoreless.

Virginia had more opportunities in the second half, outshooting the Wolverines 8-1 but could not get one past Michigan keeper Stephanie Sparkowski, who finished with a pair of saves.

“Michigan was organized and battled really hard,” Virginia coach Steve Swanson said. “We were lacking quality, especially in the attacking end. We got some chances, but not enough to get a result.”

The Wolverines’ best chance came in the final minute of the match, when Kali Burrell got a one-on-one chance with Virginia keeper Cayla White. But White was up to the challenge. She charged out to meet Burrell and made a sliding block on her shot to preserve her 13th career clean sheet for the Hoos. White is now 21-4-4 in goal during her career at UVa, which has not allowed a goal in three matches this season.

“There are tons of things we can take away from this game,” Swanson said, “and I am confident we will.”

The Cavaliers returns to action on Sunday with a trip to Northern Virginia for their only non-conference road game of the season. Virginia takes on George Mason in a 6 p.m. contest in Fairfax.