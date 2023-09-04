Virginia second-year men’s golfer Ben James helped Team USA rally on Sunday to win the 49th Walker Cup at the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland as part of the United States Golf Association’s 10-man team.

Great Britain & Ireland had a three-point lead going into Sunday’s final two sessions on the Old Course, but the Americans won three of the four morning foursomes, and then poured it on during the 10 singles matches.

The Americans won six of the 10 matches and halved two others to complete a Sunday rally in which they outscored GB&I 10-4 over two sessions for a 14.5-11.5 victory.

James and Tennessee’s Caleb Surratt won their foursomes match 2&1 during Sunday morning’s play.

In the afternoon singles, James fell to GB&I’s Mark Power by one hole. Power, a senior at Wake Forest last season, held a slim lead for much of the match but James brought it back to all-square with a victory on the 16th hole. Power took a 1-up lead with a birdie on the fabled No. 17 Road Hole and won the match when both players finished with par on the Old Course’s final hole.

No. 12 women's soccer team tops VCU

The No. 12 Virginia women’s soccer team scored four first-half goals — including one in the opening minute — en route to a 4-1 victory over VCU (1-3-2) on Sunday at Klöckner Stadium.

Meredith McDermott scored the opening-minute goal for the Cavaliers (5-0-1). Four minutes after McDermott's goal, Maggie Cagle doubled the UVa advantage when she fired a shot across and in past the far post.

Talia Staude made it a three-goal lead for the Hoos in the 12th minute, then Allie Ross capped the first-half scoring for UVa in the 32nd minute. VCU got on the board in the 47th minute with a Kanna Matsuhisha goal that cut the lead to 4-1, but the Rams would get no closer.

“We finished some really good goals and got on top of them early," Virginia coach Steve Swanson said. "There were a lot of positives, especially in the first half, but this week in both games we’ve kind of lost the momentum in the second half. We lost the second half today for all practical purposes, not just by the score, but by the way the game went. So there are things we have to address. We finished well, but sometimes you can’t equate good finishing with a good overall performance. VCU battled hard and are a tough team to break down, so credit us for getting the goals that we did. But, they didn’t quit and it didn’t feel like a 4-1 game; that’s a credit to them, their work ethic and their mentality.”

No. 6 field hockey team wins twice in Philly

The No. 6 Virginia field hockey team (3-1) picked up a pair of wins during its two-game weekend road trip to Philadelphia, earning a victories over No. 11 Saint Joseph’s and Temple.

The Cavaliers topped No. 11 Saint Joseph’s 2-1 on Friday at Ellen Ryan Field. Junior Noa Boterman and freshman Mia Abello scored the Cavaliers' goals.

Virginia closed out the weekend with a 6-0 victory against Temple on Sunday at Howarth Field. The Cavaliers' six goals were scored by five different players, with Daniela Mendez Trendler scoring two goals and dishing out an assist.

Cross country teams sweep Spider Alumni Open

The No. 10 and No. 11 Virginia men’s and women’s cross country programs kicked off their seasons with victories at the Spider Alumni Open on Saturday in Richmond.

The day began with a men’s 6k race, which was won by UVa's Yasin Sado, who found the extra gear to pick up his first collegiate individual cross country victory with his time of 17:59.3. Will Anthony (18:00.6), Nate Mountain (18:04.8), Wes Porter (18:05.2) and Jacob Hunter (18:06.3) went 3-4-5-7 to round out the scoring positions, giving Virginia a total of just 20 points to run away with the team title.

In the women's 4k race, Caroline Timm crossed the finish line in 13:29.5 in her UVa debut to secure her first individual win in her collegiate cross country career. Immediately following Timm was another Cavalier newcomer, Gillian Bushee who finished as the runner-up with her time of 13:32.1. Sophie Atkinson (13:47.6), Anna Workman (13:48.9) and Cate Desousa (14:04.4) went 6-7-13 to put Virginia’s total at 29, good enough to win the team competition by a margin of 46 points.

Volleyball team takes two in New York

The Virginia volleyball team (3-1) picked up a pair of wins at Columbia’s Big Apple Tournament over the weekend in New York, earning a 22-25, 25-21, 25-14, 25-22 victory over Quinnipiac on Friday and five-set comeback triumph (22-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-13, 15-5) over Columbia on Saturday.

In Friday's match, Abby Tadder (15 kills, .462 Hit%), Lauryn Bowie (13 kills) and Veresia Yon (12 kills, .429 Hit%) had strong showings, while Ashley Le had 46 assists and Milan Gomillion recorded 18 digs for Virginia.

Bowie shined again in Saturday's match, tallying 20 kills while hitting .514 to lead the Cavaliers. Tadder (12), Ciera Hecht (11) and Yon (10) also reached double-digit kills, while Le tallied a career-high 50 assists, the most by a UVa player since 2018.

On deck this week

Football: The Cavaliers play host to in-state foe James Madison on Saturday at noon. The game will air on ESPNU.

Men's soccer: The Hoos, who play host to Maryland on Monday night, open ACC play on Friday with a trip to Duke (7 p.m. ACCNX).

Women's soccer: Virginia closes out non-conference play on Thursday against Iowa. Kick is set for 7 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium.

Field hockey: Virginia plays at William & Mary on Friday at 5 p.m. before returning home to host No. 13 Harvard on Sunday at noon.

Volleyball: The Cavaliers play host to Old Dominion on Tuesday (6 p.m., ACCNX) before competing in the DMV Invitational this weekend. In the event, UVa will face Howard (6 p.m., Friday in Washington), Coastal Carolina (12 p.m. Saturday in Baltimore) and UMBC (1 p.m. Sunday in Baltimore).

Cross country: UVa has no races on deck this week and will return to action on Sept. 23 when it hosts the Virginia Invitational.

Men's golf: Virginia opens its fall season Saturday at the Valero Texas Collegiate played at TPC-San Antonio.