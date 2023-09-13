The Virginia men's soccer team came painfully close to earning a road win over a No. 9 James Madison on Thursday night, had to settle for a 1-1 draw with the Dukes in front of 1,464 fans at Sentara Park in Harrisonburg.

James Madison senior Rodrigo Robles scored the equalizer with 16 seconds remaining for the Dukes (4-0-2) after the Cavaliers had led for the majority of the match.

UVa (3-2-1) took an early 1-0 lead on a Stephen Annor header in the fifth minute, and the Cavaliers continued to hold the lead throughout the match and had several chances to double it, but could not find the back of the net again.

In the 81st minute, Virginia's Parker Sloan was whistled for a foul on the right side of the Cavaliers' penalty area and was sent off after being issued his second yellow card, putting UVa down a man with 10 minutes to play.

Despite the disadvantage, the Virginia defense held strong until the final seconds, when Robles finished his chance to tie the score at 1-1.

“Obviously we are disappointed not to come away with a win tonight," Virginia coach George Gelnovatch said. "I thought we played a very good game against a quality opponent on the road. Going down a man with 10 minutes to play made things really challenging for us and I thought we defended really well despite that until the final play.”

Virginia returns to action Saturday when it welcomes N.C. State to Klöckner Stadium for its ACC home opener. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

"We will learn from this experience and be ready to go again Saturday," Gelnovatch said.