The Virginia men’s soccer team kicked off its season on a strong note Thursday night with a 1-0 win over Iona at Klöckner Stadium.

Substitute Daniel Mangarov scored the lone goal of the game for the Cavaliers (1-0) in the second half. It was the eighth goal of the UNC Greensboro transfer's collegiate career and his fourth game-winner.

Virginia coach George Gelnovatch, who improved to 21-7 in season-opening matches with the Cavaliers, was impressed with the challenge his team received from the Gaels.

"I have to give Iona credit. They are a good team," Gelnovatch said. "They were in their conference final last year and returned a lot of those guys from that squad. They're going to be a postseason contender."

UVa had its fare share of scoring chances throughout the game, outshooting Iona 24-4, including a 13-1 edge in shots on goal. One of those shots on goal came in the 14th minute of play, when Elias Norris fired a low shot from outside the penalty area, but the shot was stopped by diving Iona goalkeeper Juan Alfaro Monge.

The Cavaliers had another good scoring opportunity three minutes later when a header from Axel Ahlander deflected off the right post. Virginia took 12 shots in the first half, including six on target, but went into the halftime break scoreless.

The Hoos, who possessed the ball for 57% of the match and had a 6-0 edge on corner kicks, continued to apply pressure in second half and finally broke through in the 70th minute, when Mouhameth Thiam played a square ball into Leo Afonso, who flicked it back to Mangarov for a shot that struck the right post and went into the goal.

"I thought the quality of our chances were really good tonight, and I can't wait to watch our goal back," Gelnovatch said. "There is a lot to build on from what we showed tonight."

Goalkeeper Holden Brown recorded the 12th shutout of his career for Virginia, which returns to action on Sunday when it hosts Loyola Marymount at 7 p.m.

Virginia 1, Iona 0 Non-conference matchup Key player: Daniel Mangarov scored the lone goal for the Cavaliers.

