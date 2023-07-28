University of Virginia standout Kate Douglass brought her medal total at the World Aquatic Championships to four after earning a silver medal in the women’s 200-meter breaststroke on Friday in Fukuoka, Japan.

Douglass swam the exact same time in prelims and semifinals before improving her time in the finals with a 2:21.23 to win silver behind South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker (2:20.80). Douglass finished second in the event at the U.S. Phillips 66 Nationals in June behind Team USA teammate Lilly King. King placed fourth in Friday’s race, finishing in a time of 2:22.25.

Earlier Friday, Douglass also swam in the women’s 100-meter freestyle finals and nearly added another medal to her total, placing fourth with a time of 52.81. Douglass’ time was .10 seconds off the third-place finish. She was the top finisher for Team USA.

“I was very happy with my 100 free swim, that was a good time for me, but I think getting fourth and just missing the podium kind of fueled me going into the breaststroke,” Douglass said in a post-race interview with NBC Sports. “I really wanted to get a medal there.”

On Wednesday, Douglass anchored the 4x100-meter mixed medley relay, helping Team USA to a bronze medal. Earlier this week, Douglass won a gold medal in the 200-meter IM and was part of Team USA’s 4X100 freestyle relay team that won a silver medal.

In other action, former UVa swimmer Leah Smith led off the prelims of the 4x200-meter freestyle relay in prelims, leading Team USA to the top qualifying time heading into the final. The U.S. ended up winning silver in the event.

Virginia junior Gretchen Walsh competed in the prelims and semifinals of the 50-meter butterfly. The finals will be held on Saturday. Walsh posted the third-fastest qualifying time heading into finals with a 25.48.

UVa sophomore Aimee Canny finished 16th in the women’s 100-meter freestyle, swimming a time of 54.87 in the semifinals for South Africa.