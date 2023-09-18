The Virginia volleyball team (7-3) split its two Jefferson Cup Invitational matches over the weekend at Memorial Gymnasium.

In Friday's opener, the Cavaliers cruised to a 25-16, 25-17, 25-15 victory over Norfolk State. Virginia, which finished with 50 kills, 97 swings and just 10 errors. was led by Ciera Hecht, who tied for a match-high 12 kills and hit .500. Setter Ashley Le finished with a match-high 33 assists and eight digs. Milan Gomillion turned in 11 digs.

in Saturday's finale, Virginia won the first set against Wofford, but then dropped the next three in a four-set loss. Virginia’s Gomillion and Chloe Wilson were named to the all-tournament team. Gomillion finished the weekend with 30 digs (4.29) while Wilson tallied 18 kills (.342 hitting percentage) and five blocks.

Gelnovatch notches 100th ACC win

Powered by a brace from freshman Stephen Annor, the Virginia men’s soccer team (4-2-1, 1-1 ACC) earned a 3-1 win over N.C. State on Saturday night at Klöckner Stadium. Albin Gashi also scored a goal for the Cavaliers, who outshot the Wolfpack by a margin of 15-6.

The win saw UVa's George Gelnovatch become just the second coach to record 100 ACC victories, and the first to hit the milestone at a single school.

“It means a lot, but it means even more the way we did it today with the fans that we had and the quality goals," Gelnovatch said after Saturday's win. "One hundred wins in the ACC is hard. But tonight, the way the players did it and way the fans support us makes it extra special.”

No. 20 women's soccer team plays to draw

The No. 20 Virginia women’s soccer team (5-0-3, 0-0-1 ACC) found the equalizer down the stretch to open ACC play with a 1-1 draw at Louisville on Saturday night.

The Cardinals took the lead in the 58th minute on a Lucy Roberts goal. The Cavaliers evened things in the 80th minute with a goal from Meredith McDermott.

“We got what we expected tonight which was a hard-fought game," Virginia coach Steve Swanson said. "Louisville was organized and although they did not get too many good looks against us, they capitalized on a set play. We were proud of the way our team fought back after conceding, but we need to do a better job throughout the game of penetrating when we have opportunities and space to do so.”

No. 6 field hockey team falls to BC

The No. 6 Virginia field hockey team suffered a 2-1 loss against No. 14 Boston College on Friday at the UVa Turf Field.

The Eagles (4-2, 1-0 ACC) broke a 0-0 tie by scoring with 8.3 seconds remaining in the first quarter with Margo Carlin knocking in a loose ball in front of the net. Taryn Tkachuk tied the game for the Cavaliers (5-2, 0-1 ACC), firing a cross from Daniela Mendez-Trendler into the back of the cage 4:26 into the second quarter.

The game remained tied at 1-1 until Boston College's Kara Heck knocked in a ball from a scrum in front of the goal with 2:40 remaining in the game. After the BC goal, UVA pulled its goalkeeper to add an extra attacker. The Cavaliers had a penalty corner with 1:22 remaining in the game but could not find the equalizer.

“It was a hard-fought ACC game," Virginia coach Michele Madison said. "We had chances to put the ball in the goal at the end. They executed their corner and we didn't, and that’s the ACC. But it was a well-fought game.”

Women's tennis team hosts Wahoowa Invitational

The Virginia women’s tennis team opened the fall portion of its schedule by hosting the Wahoowa Invitational tournament Friday through Sunday at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.

Players from Virginia, James Madison, Iowa State, Maryland, Penn State, Princeton, and West Virginia competed as individuals in singles and doubles. UVa players went 19-3 in their singles matches and 7-4 in doubles over the three days. Sophomore Annabelle Xu and freshman Zara Larke both finished with 3-0 records in singles in the tournament.

Cavaliers picked in NLL Draft

Virginia attackmen Payton Cormier and Jack Boyden were selected in the National Lacrosse League Draft on Saturday. Cormier was the fourth overall pick by the Vancouver Warriors, while Boyden was drafted 47th overall in the third round by the Rochester Knighthawks.

Additionally, former Cavalier attackman Xander Dickson, who just completed his rookie season in the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) with the Atlas, was selected 62nd overall in the fourth round by the San Diego Seals.

On deck this week

Football: Virginia plays host to N.C. State on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.

Men's soccer: The Cavaliers travel to South Bend on Friday to take on No. 10 Notre Dame in an ACC contest. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Women's soccer: Virginia hosts No. 2 North Carolina on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium, then travels to Wake Forest on Sunday for a 2 p.m. matchup.

Field hockey: UVa, which plays host to Maryland on Monday night, travels to Syracuse on Friday for a 2 p.m. matchup.

Volleyball: The Cavaliers open ACC play at North Carolina on Friday at 6 p.m. before heading to Duke on Sunday (Sept. 24) for a 1 p.m. tilt.

Men's golf: Virginia is competing in the Highlands Invitational this week in Westchester, Ill.

Cross country: The Wahoos will host the Virginia Invitational on Saturday at 8 a.m.