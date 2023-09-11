His first-career college start went well enough that Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea earned Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Week honors on Monday.

Colandrea completed 20-of-26 passes for 377 yards and two touchdowns during UVa’s loss to James Madison on Saturday. His 377 yards set a UVa freshman single-game record and his 75-yard touchdown pass to running back Kobe Pace was the longest ever by a Cavaliers freshman quarterback.

“It was awesome,” Colandrea said afterward about making his first start. “It was something I dreamed of as a little kid.”

He started in place of injured starter Tony Muskett (shoulder).

“It was a tough situation, but [Colandrea] was prepared,” second-year UVa coach Tony Elliott said Saturday. “He was ready and he did what he showed us throughout the course of fall camp, which extended the competition way into fall camp between he and Tony. But we knew [Colandrea] was a guy that when lights come on and the bigger the stage, that he elevates.”

Colandrea’s 377 passing yards are the most by any freshman signal-caller in an FBS game this season.

He’s the first member of the Cavaliers to be named conference Rookie of the Week since the late Lavel Davis Jr. captured the accolade twice in 2020.

Athletic department hires VAF director, deputy athletics director

On Monday, Virginia announced the hirings of Kevin Miller and Wally Walker.

Miller was tabbed as the executive director of Virginia Athletics Foundation as well as a deputy athletics director, while Walker was named a deputy athletics director, too.

Miller spent the last six years as a senior administrator at the University of Georgia and the The Georgia Bulldog Club.

Walker, a UVa alum and former basketball player at the school, will serve as chief revenue office in collaboration with UVa Athletics external affairs, a press release stated.​