Stephen Annor’s first goal in a Virginia uniform proved to be the difference on Thursday night as the Virginia men’s soccer team earned a 1-0 victory over George Mason at Klöckner Stadium.

Annor’s goal came in the 24th minute after deflected shot from Leo Afonso fell to the feet of Mo Thiam, who delivered a nice pass to Annor for a one-timer that beat the keeper. Both Afonso and Thiam were credited with an assist.

A little more than 10 minutes after the goal, George Mason’s Zach Golden was issued a straight red card after a challenge on Annor, putting the Patriots (0-2) down to 10 men for the remainder of the match.

The Cavaliers (2-1) utilized their man advantage in the second half, using heavy pressure in the attacking third to take a total of nine shots in final 45 minutes. Virginia had numerous chances to put the game out of reach in the final 30 minutes but were ultimately unable to add a second goal.

“It was a good win,” Virginia coach George Gelnovatch said. “George Mason did a good job and played very hard. We controlled the game without allowing one dangerous chance. It would have taken a bit of pressure off us if we had been able to get that second goal, and we created enough chances to get it, but we just couldn’t put it away tonight. We will keep working at it, but that was a good performance and a good win.”

Virginia returns to action Monday when it hosts Maryland at Klöckner Stadium at 7 p.m. The matchup will mark the first time the Cavaliers has faced the Terrapins at home since the teams were ACC rivals in 2013.

McDermott’s brace lifts No. 12 women’s soccer

Sophomore Meredith McDermott turned in her second brace of the season with a pair of first-half goals to help lift No. 12 Virginia to a 2-1 victory over West Virginia at Klöckner Stadium on Thursday night.

McDermott’s first goal came in the fourth minute. It was set up by Jill Flammia, who got the ball at the top of the attacking third and raced toward the box. She then sent the ball out wide to Maggie Cagle, who tapped it to McDermott in front of goal for the score to give UVa (4-0-1) a 1-0 lead.

McDermott notched the game’s second goal in the 19th minute when she took advantage of a misplay on the ball by West Virginia keeper that left her with an empty net opportunity.

West Virginia (2-3-0) came out pressing in the second half and pulled to within one after Taylor White scored in the 85th minute, but the Mountaineers could not find the equalizer. White’s goal was the first surrendered by Virginia this season and snapped a streak of 444 minutes of scoreless soccer by the Cavaliers’ defense.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game,” Virginia coach Steve Swanson said. “We did a good job of getting a lead in the first half and taking control of the game. West Virginia just never quits and that’s a credit to their coaching staff and their team. We knew they would press us and they did. We didn’t handle it as well as we could have, but that’s something we will work on. It was disappointing to give up the goal when we did, but they’re all things we will learn from and get better.”

Virginia returns to action on Sunday when the Cavaliers host VCU at 2 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium.