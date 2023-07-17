The decision Jay Woolfolk made public last week cleared up his future.

The multi-talented, former multi-sport athlete said he was leaving the football program in order to concentrate on baseball instead of splitting time between the two sports like did during his first two years on Grounds at Virginia.

He was skilled enough to do both well, becoming the first freshman quarterback in 2021 to start a game for the Hoos since 1977, but mostly filled a backup role to former starter Brennan Armstrong over the last two falls. On the mound as a reliever for UVa, Woolfolk logged a 2.59 ERA and 93 strikeouts over 71.2 innings between this past spring and last spring.

Woolfolk’s choice impacts the football team, baseball team and himself in varying ways, and to assess those three parties involved, here’s how:

What it means for the football program?

For coach Tony Elliott’s Cavaliers, they won’t have two older signal-callers with at least some experience vying for the starting job. They’ll just have one.

Prior to stepping away from the gridiron, Woolfolk was expected to battle Monmouth transfer Tony Muskett for the role. Muskett threw for 51 touchdowns over three seasons with the Hawks and, though, he was a considerable favorite for the top spot on UVa’s depth chart after the spring, Elliott had said no decision on a starter would come until Woolfolk had a chance to legitimately compete during August training camp. In March and April, Woolfolk practiced some with the football team but was very limited due to his baseball responsibilities.

So, currently Muskett is the clear-cut leader for the gig and the Hoos will have to determine if any of their other quarterbacks can compete with the veteran or if they’ll simply spend August searching for the backup behind Muskett.

First-year freshman Anthony Colandrea, an early enrollee, was a spring standout and completed 18-of-29 throws for 218 yards and a touchdown during the Blue-White Spring Game.

“I wanted to be a sponge,” Colandrea said then about how he tried to learn UVa’s offense quickly, “and whatever the coaches told me, I just listened. It’s a whole new philosophy, too, and a whole new system from high school so I just wanted to be a sponge.”

Other quarterbacks on the roster are fifth-year senior Jared Rayman as well as sophomores Davis Lane Jr., Delaney Crawford and Grady Brosterhous.

Woolfolk’s departure also means the Hoos lose an all-purpose threat. At times in 2022, Woolfolk lined up as a running back or a wide receiver for the offense.

What it means for the baseball program?

Though all of Woolfolk’s 59 appearances across his freshman and sophomore seasons came as a reliever, his decision to not play football this fall allows him to stay on a year-long throwing program and potentially stretch out to start games for skipper Brian O’Connor’s bunch in 2024.

And the Cavaliers need starters.

Friday and Saturday starters from this past season, Nick Parker and Brian Edgington, were one-and-done grad transfers, while left-handed starter Connelly Early was chosen in the fifth round of last week’s MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox.

Jack O’Connor, who began 2023 as the Cavaliers’ Sunday starter, will be a sophomore and is projected to return to the rotation but other than O’Connor there aren’t any obvious candidates to join the rotation.

Woolfolk’s mid- to upper-90s fastball and tight slider have worked wonderfully for him as a reliever. Could those pitches do the same as a starter?

If not, he’ll still benefit from the concentration on baseball to keep improving in his closing role and better his command. His nine saves this past season were the fourth most in the ACC.

What it means for Woolfolk?

The hard-throwing right-hander is honing in on the sport that provides him the best pro potential.

After the College World Series, Woolfolk was invited to try out for USA Baseball’s Collegiate National Team, made the roster and succeeded in the Red-White-and-Blue’s games against Japan and Chinese Taipei.

He’s a prospect for the 2024 MLB Draft and now he’ll allow his body and arm to rest next month instead of going through a grueling football training camp and season. He’ll return to baseball well-rested and ready to go for when the Cavaliers gather again for fall practices and scrimmages.