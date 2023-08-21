They both believed their volleyball playing days were over until Virginia coach Shannon Wells reached out.

“Like most recruiting phone calls, I expected it to be 15, 20 minutes. But we ended up talking for an hour and a half,” Ciera ‘CiCi’ Hecht, a graduate transfer from Texas A&M, said.

“I thought it was going to be like a 10-minute conversation,” Regan Trueblood, a former standout at Division II Illinois Springfield, said, “and we ended up on the phone for like an hour and a half or two hours.”

Wells was in a crunch to add to her roster in the early summer and she targeted Trueblood and Hecht, who were already embarking on the next stage of their lives. Trueblood said she had started a full-time job as a rehabilitation technician at a physical therapy clinic and Hecht said she had an offer to begin working as a project manager.

They had college eligibility remaining, though, and their names were in the transfer portal — as both said — just in case any school of interest reached out or they ultimately weren’t ready to give up on the sport they loved.

“I thought I was done when our season was over at A&M in November,” Hecht said, “and I was like, ‘That’s it for my volleyball career.’ I felt content with moving on. It seemed like it was just the right time in my life to move onto the next chapter and everything, but I was still at A&M in the spring finishing classes and I was still practicing with the team sometimes when they needed a fill-in, and of course I missed it. It was a nice break when I got done, but after a couple of months, I missed volleyball.”

Said Wells: “The reality is, both of them have a love for the game.”

And that’s how she was able to convince Hecht and Trueblood to put their working-world aspirations on hold and head to UVa to help the Hoos for their nearing season, which starts with Friday’s 7 p.m. match against Rider at Memorial Gymnasium. They said Wells pitched them on the Cavaliers’ strong team culture and a chance to lend their experience to a program that is trying to become a winner.

Last year, UVa went 12-17 in Wells’ second campaign in charge. The 2022 season marked only the second time in the last seven seasons that the Hoos reached at least 12 wins.

Hecht, an outside hitter, played in 64 matches during her four years with the Aggies and was part of their Sweet 16 squad in 2019. Trueblood, a setter, left Illinois Springfield fifth all-time in assists (1,186) in the history of Prairie Stars. And last season, her 33 service aces were the third most in any season at Illinois Springfield, which plays in the Great Lakes Valley Conference — the same league Wells played in while she starred at Southern Indiana.

“And it’s always been my dream to play this level,” Trueblood said. “I knew I had it in me, but I never had the opportunity to show what I was made of, so I thought it was a cool opportunity to prove myself.”

Wells said even though she didn’t know Trueblood personally prior to recruiting her, “there’s a special place in my heart for those kind of athletes” since they share the D-II background and Midwest roots.

Trueblood said it’s been a quick-paced two months since arriving in June. She said she had only about a three-week turnaround between agreeing to play for Wells and getting to Charlottesville for the start of summer workouts.

Hecht had even less time to prepare.

“Shannon was like, ‘If you can, you need to be here in nine days,’” Hecht said. “I was like, ‘I don’t if I can do that yet.’ I hadn’t even moved out of my apartment in College Station, so they were able to find me an online class, so I was enrolled in class and it gave me a few extra days to get things in order and get ready. It was a crazy time and a lot going on, but it was also very exciting and I’m glad all that happened.”

Wells admired Hecht’s determination to contribute as much as she did for Texas A&M, and because Wells served as an assistant at Florida and in the SEC ahead of taking the UVa job, she was familiar with Hecht.

“I’m close with the coaching staff she had at Texas A&M,” Wells said, “so I followed that program all throughout her career and I think it’s really remarkable to see somebody that — well, she’ll say she’s 6-foot but — she’s probably like 5-10 and who continues to be out-recruited and be out-recruited physically, but she always found her way on the court. So, she’s been a great addition to the team with her maturity and her outlook, and I think both of them are just really grateful to be here and to play volleyball again, so to have those dynamics on our team is really awesome.”

They’ve fit in well with their teammates, too, Wells said, and she credits her returning players for that. The core includes libero Madison Morey, outside hitter Brooklyn Borum, middle blocker Abby Tadder, setter Ashley Le and outside hitter GG Carvacho.

Wells said the returners have welcomed the newcomers to create cohesion.

“This team is excited,” Wells said. “Our goal this year is to go to the NCAA Tournament and it’d be the first time in 25 years that that’s happened, so they’re excited about the work they’re putting in. And when you’re trying to do something that somebody hasn’t done in a really long time, you’ve got to do things that you haven’t done and I keep challenging them and keep pushing them and they do a great job of responding.”