In the aftermath of Saturday’s last-minute loss to James Madison, there wasn’t any panic from Virginia’s veterans.

The setback sank the Cavaliers to 0-2, and left them still searching for a victory when it seemed like they were well on their way to one while holding a double-digit edge early in the fourth quarter.

“You flush it,” Hoos wide receiver Malik Washington, a graduate transfer from Northwestern, said then.

Safety Tayvonn Kyle, who spent five seasons at Iowa State before joining UVa for this year, added: “It’s the emphasis on the details, but we’ve got to stick together and stay together. That’s what is going to help us take that next step and I feel like it’s going to be a huge step, just because I feel like with these two hard losses sometimes it takes moments like this to be able to take this next step.”

And if the Cavaliers are going to successfully navigate Friday night’s renewal of a rivalry at Maryland, then they’ll have to take the next step quickly.

On Tuesday, second-year UVa coach Tony Elliott said by the end of Sunday’s meetings and practice, players and coaches found their energy, and followed that up with a strong practice on Monday.

“Then, today, I thought the guys were spirited as well,” he said before noting some of their most experienced players like Washington, defensive end Kam Butler and running back Mike Hollins were able to push their younger teammates through the early part of the week.

Senior defensive tackle Jahmeer Carter said the defense moved quickly onto figuring out how to most effectively slow Maryland running back Roman Hemby, who rushed for 162 yards and a touchdown last week against Charlotte and who was a freshman All-American last season.

“Looking at tape, I think he’s a really good player,” Carter said. “He’s a hard runner. He’s patient in the backfield to find the open gaps.”

Carter said the Cavaliers themselves have to upgrade their fundamentals against the run, too, after yielding 287 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns to Tennessee in Week 1 and 167 rushing yards and two scores on the ground against JMU. UVa’s 227 rushing yards allowed per game are the second most among all Power Five programs.

“Our number one key to victory on the defensive side [against JMU] was to stop the run,” Elliott said. “And I felt like defensively that the run fits were better [than they were against Tennessee], but we’re still just not getting guys on the ground on first contact. We’re still having way too many missed tackles, and then last two drives, we weren’t very good against the run. That’s where it starts. I think you win football games by being able to establish the run and being able to stop the run, and we’ve got some work to do.”

What might help the Cavaliers’ chances to be better against the run is the return of defensive starters Josh Ahern at linebacker and Lex Long at safety. Elliott said both Ahern and Long, who missed this past Saturday’s contest with injury, are fully cleared without any limitations in practice again.

Long had eight tackles against Tennessee and Ahern had four against the Volunteers.

Defensive end Chico Bennett Jr. (knee) made his season debut this past Saturday after missing the season opener, but played only 22 snaps after working toward his return in practice last week. Elliott said, though, Bennett is no longer limited in practice either.

“I was pleased with the snaps he played, but this week he’s been full-go,” Elliott said. Bennett had four tackles and half a tackle for loss in his limited reps.

Also on the injury front, quarterback Tony Muskett (shoulder) is back in action, too, according to Elliott. Muskett missed Saturday and backup Anthony Colandrea stepped in to throw for 377 yards and two touchdowns to earn ACC Rookie of the Week honors.

“Tony looked good in practice,” Elliott said, “and I feel a lot better about the day-to-day decision coming up to game time. But he’s back in full practice. Last week he was limited, but he’s been able to make all the throws, go through the handoff progressions and I’m excited about his possibility for this week.”

Elliott said Colandrea showed on Saturday against JMU exactly what he displayed to the coaching staff during training camp.

“I’ve expressed that we feel really confident in that this kid has a chance to be very, very good in the future,” Elliott said, “and he showed that the moment wasn’t too big for him. That gives you confidence and he also showed he’s grasping what we’re asking him to do for the most part.”

The next task for Colandrea, Elliott said, is to learn a game plan during a short week for different opponent.

“That’ll be a challenge for him as he goes forward,” Elliott said, “whereas on the flip side, Tony has had that experience because he’s played a lot of college football.”