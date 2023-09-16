COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Never before in his career has Malik Washington had a two-game stretch like this.

The veteran wide receiver has put together back-to-back efforts in which he tallied at least 100 receiving yards in Virginia’s losses to James Madison and at Maryland. Washington, a transfer from Northwestern, played in 40 games for the Wildcats, but not once did he record a 100-yard receiving effort for them.

His five catches for 119 yards and a touchdown against the Dukes on Sept. 9 and his nine catches for 141 yards on Friday night against the Terrapins also gave him more 100-yard receiving showings than the Cavaliers had as a team in all of 2022.

“He’s a tough kid, smart kid,” UVa offensive coordinator Des Kitchings said, “and with him and Malachi [Fields], obviously a lot of stuff goes to the boundary [for Fields] and the [defense] starts taking it away and then we work the field with Malik. But he’s a play-maker for us.”

His 49-yard reception on the Hoos’ opening possession at SECU Stadium in College Park setup their first touchdown, which provided them a 7-0 lead.

The 5-foot-8, 194-pounder was used out wide and in the slot on Friday, and he’s been excellent in both roles for the Cavaliers this season. He’s racked up 18 catches for 289 yards on the campaign, and against the Terrapins, he made out-stretched catches and five of his nine grabs went for first downs including a 25-yarder on third-and-23 late in the third quarter that allowed Virginia a chance to try to tie the game while down 21-14.

Elliott said Washington has matched the staff’s expectations ever since arriving from Northwestern, where he had 65 catches last year.

“He’s a great leader and he practices hard, he works hard,” Elliott said. “He’s a student of the game, so I definitely expected him to come in and do the things he’s doing.”

Faumui meets old friend

About 4,830 miles from their native Hawaii, former high school teammates Aaron Faumui and Taulia Tagovailoa squared off during a rivalry renewal of two East Coast, Mid-Atlantic college programs.

Faumui, the UVa senior defensive tackle, and Tagovailoa, the Maryland senior quarterback, played together Kapolei High near Honolulu.

“It was good,” Faumui said. “It was really exciting to get to play against another Hawaii boy, and I take a lot of pride in being from Hawaii, so it was a great battle between us.”

Faumui made a excellent chase down and tackle of Maryland running back Roman Hemby in the first quarter to derail a screen pass Tagovailoa threw. Faumui said he only wished the Cavaliers could’ve disrupted Tagovailoa more often after he threw for 342 yards and a touchdown.

Stevens steadies the center spot

UVa made an adjustment to its offensive line on Friday, moving guard Brian Stevens to center and center Ty Furnish to guard.

Stevens, a transfer from FCS Dayton, handled his new responsibility well, according to Kitchings.

“With Brian, we didn’t have any snap issues, so that’s a win, right?” Kitchings said.

Furnish previously had problems with low snaps.

“To be able to operate,” Kitchings said, “that’s a win and Brian did a great job because Maryland played us in some odd three-down fronts and some odd four-down front, so just ID’ing in the run game and in protection so he’s calming in that matter. And Ty did a good job in there at guard.”