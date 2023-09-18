The ACC continued its résumé building in non-conference action over the weekend while tallying a 4-2 mark in games against Big Ten foes.

Those victories weren’t particularly close either, with Duke (over Northwestern), North Carolina (over Minnesota), Louisville (over Indiana) and Syracuse (over Purdue) winning by an average margin of 16 points.

“We wanted to establish our physical identity,” Blue Devils coach Mike Elko said after their 38-14 win over the Wildcats.

“Anytime you play a Big Ten team that’s really, really important to make sure you control the line of scrimmage,” he said. His squad had 268 rushing yards and held Northwestern to 104 yards on the ground.

Only the Virginia schools couldn’t capture its meetings against the Big Ten as Virginia lost at Maryland and Virginia Tech lost at Rutgers, sinking both the Cavaliers and the Hokies in this week’s Lee Enterprises ACC Power Poll.

This season’s voters are: Mike Barber and David Teel (Richmond Times-Dispatch), Greg Madia and John Shifflett (Charlottesville Daily Progress), Damien Sordelett (Roanoke Times) and John Dell (Winston-Salem Journal).

1. Florida State (3-0, No. 1 last week): The Seminoles held a 31-10 lead early in the third quarter at Boston College, but needed to hold off a rally by the Eagles to win 31-29 in their ACC opener. QB Jordan Travis threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. This week: at Clemson, Saturday

2. Miami (3-0, No. 4 last week): There was no struggle for Miami in its 48-7 romp of FCS Bethune-Cookman last Thursday. The Hurricanes rushed for 240 yards and five touchdowns in the contest. This week: at Temple, Saturday

t-3. Duke (3-0, t-2. last week): Quarterback Riley Leonard was the Blue Devils’ leading rusher against Northwestern with 97 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. But running back Jordan Waters had two rushing scores as well, and both Waters and Jaquez Moore averaged more than six yards per carry. This week: at Connecticut, Saturday

t-3. North Carolina (3-0, t-2. last week): The Tar Heels’ defense was stout against the Gophers, limiting them to 303 total yards. Carolina linebacker Power Echols tallied nine tackles and an interception. In two of UNC’s first three games, its defense has shown significant improvement from last year. This week: at Pittsburgh, Saturday

5. Louisville (3-0, No. 6 last week): Quietly, Louisville is 3-0 with two quasi road wins against Power Five opponents. The Cardinals beat Indiana this past weekend at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and they won against Georgia Tech in Week 1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Running back Jawhar Jordan’s 114.7 rushing yards per game lead the ACC and are the eighth most nationally. This week: vs. Boston College, Saturday

6. Clemson (2-1, No. 5 last week): Clemson looked more like Clemson in its 48-14 rout of Florida Atlantic. The Tigers forced four turnovers, scored on Nate Wiggins’ 46-yard interception return for a touchdown and showed more consistency on offense in the win. This week: vs. Florida State, Saturday

7. Syracuse (3-0, t-8. last week): There is only team to sit in the top five nationally for scoring offense and scoring defense, and that squad is Syracuse. The Orange’s 49.3 points per game are fifth most in the FBS and their nine points allowed per game are fourth fewest. That’s a recipe for success. This week: vs. Army, Saturday

8. Wake Forest (3-0, No. 7 last week): The Demon Deacons needed to rally in Norfolk for a 27-24 win over Old Dominion in a game the Monarchs led 17-0 at halftime. Wake Forest got three touchdown throws from QB Mitch Griffis, though, over the final two quarters, including a 4-yard toss to Jahmal Banks with 6:48 that was the game-winner. This week: vs. Georgia Tech, Saturday

9. N.C. State (2-1, t-8. last week): N.C. State did exactly what it should against FCS VMI, and that’s take care of business. The Wolfpack led 21-0 after the first quarter and won 45-7. This week: at Virginia, Friday

10. Pittsburgh (1-2, No. 10 last week): Against West Virginia’s backup quarterback, the Panthers couldn’t muster enough offense and lost 17-6 on the road in the Backyard Brawl. Quarterback Phil Jurkovec’s transition to Pitt hasn’t been the smoothest. He was 8-of-20 with three interceptions against the Mountaineers, and is completing only 46% of his throws this season. This week: vs. North Carolina, Saturday

11. Georgia Tech (1-2, t-11. last week): If there’s evidence coach Brent Key has Georgia Tech heading in the right direction, the Yellow Jackets’ competitiveness against Ole Miss this season compared to last year shows it. Georgia Tech was blown out 42-0 against the Rebels last year in Atlanta, but on the road in Oxford this past Saturday, the Yellow Jackets were within a touchdown in the fourth quarter until Ole Miss separated late. This week: at Wake Forest, Saturday

12. Virginia Tech (1-2, t-11. last week): A concern for Virginia Tech has to be its run defense after yielding 256 rushing yards and four rushing scores to Rutgers in a 35-16 loss. Three of Rutgers’ four rushing touchdowns were 19 yards or longer. That is too many big plays on the ground given up. This week: at Marshall, Saturday

13. Boston College (1-2, No. 14 last week): The move coach Jeff Hafley made earlier this season to turn to quarterback Thomas Castellanos had Boston College competitive against Florida State this past Saturday. Castellanos threw for 305 yards and a score and rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown. This week: at Louisville, Saturday

14. Virginia (0-3, No. 13 last week): Through its first two possessions, UVa led Maryland 14-0, but the Hoos didn’t score again as they fell to 0-3. They gave up a kickoff-return touchdown that flipped momentum to the Terrapins, and in the fourth quarter with a chance to tie the game, QB Anthony Colandrea threw a pass that was intercepted in the end zone and derailed the Cavaliers’ hopes of a comeback. This week: vs. N.C. State, Friday