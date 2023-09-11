Saturday’s offensive outburst had to be exactly what Miami coach Mario Cristobal envisioned when he hired offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson this past offseason.

Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke threw for 374 yards and five touchdowns without any interceptions in a 48-33 win over previously-ranked Texas A&M.

“The passing game was awesome,” Cristobal told reporters afterward.

And after earning a critical non-conference victory over the Aggies, the Hurricanes climbed two spots in this week’s Lee Enterprises ACC Power Poll.

This season’s voters are: Mike Barber and David Teel (Richmond Times-Dispatch), Greg Madia and John Shifflett (Charlottesville Daily Progress), Damien Sordelett (Roanoke Times) and John Dell (Winston-Salem Journal).

1. Florida State (2-0, No. 1 last week): The Seminoles followed up their win over LSU, a matchup of top-10 squads in Week 1, with a 66-13 demolition of Southern Miss. There was no messing around from Florida State as it led 31-3 at halftime. Running back Trey Benson tallied three rushing touchdowns. This week: at Boston College, Saturday

t-2. Duke (2-0, No. 3 last week): On a short turnaround after its win over Clemson last Monday, Duke piled up 515 total yards of offense against FCS Lafayette. Three different Blue Devils — Jordan Waters, Jaquez Moore, Henry Belin IV — scored rushing touchdowns. Both Riley Leonard and Belin threw for a touchdown and both Moore and Jalon Calhoun caught a touchdown each. This week: vs. Northwestern, Saturday

t-2. North Carolina (2-0, No. 2 last week): North Carolina needed two overtimes, but avoided an upset loss to Appalachian State. The Tar Heels’ defense allowed 494 total yards, but quarterback Drake Maye and company on offense were able to overcome it. His 13-yard touchdown run was the game-winner. This week: vs. Minnesota, Saturday

4. Miami (2-0, No. 6 last week): Of Tyler Van Dyke’s five touchdown passes, two were for 52 yards or longer as the Hurricanes showed their quick-strike ability. They also got a 98-yard kickoff return for a score from Brashard Smith. This week: vs. Bethune-Cookman, Thursday

5. Clemson (1-1, No. 4 last week): The Tigers started slow against FCS Charleston Southern, which led 14-7 late in the first quarter. But Clemson found more success on offense as the game went on and Cade Klubnik finished with four touchdown passes. This week: vs. Florida Atlantic, Saturday

6. Louisville (2-0, t-7 last week): Louisville’s 56-0 blanking of FCS Murray State was dominant in every way. Five different Cardinals had rushing touchdowns, including standout running back Jawhar Jordan who had two to go along with 135 yards rushing. UL limited Murray State to 166 total yards. This week: vs. Indiana in Indianapolis, Saturday

7. Wake Forest (2-0, No. 9 last week): Two Wake Forest rushers, Demond Claiborne and Tate Carney, each went for more than 100 yards as the Demon Deacons racked up 288 on the ground to beat Vanderbilt. This week: at Old Dominion, Saturday

t-8. Syracuse (2-0, No. 11 last week): A 28-point second quarter helped Syracuse to a blowout win over Western Michigan and through the first two weeks, the Orange have outscored their opponents 113-7. The competition stiffens this Saturday, though, with a Big Ten foe on deck. This week: at Purdue, Saturday

t-8. N.C. State (1-1, No. 5 last week): Quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw three interceptions in N.C. State’s loss to Notre Dame. The Irish had three touchdowns of 35 yards or longer as the Wolfpack was susceptible to the big play. This week: vs. VMI, Saturday

10. Pittsburgh (1-1, t-7 last week): The Panthers fell behind 20-7 to Cincinnati through three quarters and couldn’t rally against the Bearcats. The loss snapped Pitt’s six-game winning streak that dated back to last season. This week: at West Virginia, Saturday

t-11. Georgia Tech (1-1, No. 12 last week): FCS South Carolina State was no match for the Yellow Jackets, who got 290 passing yards and four touchdowns from quarterback Haynes King and an interception, forced fumble, fumble recovery and five tackles from Kyle Kennard. This week: at Ole Miss, Saturday

t-11. Virginia Tech (1-1, No. 10 last week): Virginia Tech managed only 11 rushing yards in its 24-17 setback against Purdue. The Hokies didn’t score in the first, third and fourth quarters on their loss either. This week: at Rutgers, Saturday

13. Virginia (0-2, No. 13 last week): The Hoos blew an 11-point lead over the final 12:06 and lost to in-state foe James Madison. But UVa might’ve found itself a quarterback of the future as freshman Anthony Colandrea threw for 377 yards and two touchdowns in defeat. This week: at Maryland, Friday

14. Boston College (1-1, No. 14 last week): The Eagles narrowly escaped FCS Holy Cross with a 31-28 victory, using a fumble recovery from linebacker Vinny DePalma with 1:10 left to secure the win. This week: vs. Florida State, Saturday​