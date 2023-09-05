For as impressive as opening-weekend non-conference wins were for Florida State over LSU and North Carolina over South Carolina, the most notable ACC victory came Monday night when Duke toppled the league’s behemoth Clemson in Durham.

“That [Clemson] team plays on this stage eight, nine times a year. Our kids have not played on that stage one time in their career,” Blue Devils coach Mike Elko told reporters afterward.

But it didn’t faze his squad.

Duke quarterback Riley Leonard’s 44-yard touchdown run in the third quarter served as the momentum shifter and the Blue Devils were on their way to a 28-7 showcase victory that sent them moving up this week’s Lee Enterprise ACC Power Poll and Clemson plummeting from the top spot.

This season’s voters are: Mike Barber and David Teel (Richmond Times-Dispatch), Greg Madia and John Shifflett (Charlottesville Daily Progress), Damien Sordelett (Roanoke Times) and John Dell (Winston-Salem Journal).

1. Florida State (1-0, No. 2 last week): The Seminoles’ combination of Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman at wide receiver will have defensive coordinators across the conference scrambling to figure out how to defend both of them after Coleman, the Michigan State transfer, logged nine catches for 122 yards and three touchdowns and Wilson, the 6-foot-7 pass-catcher, made seven grabs for 104 yards against LSU. That’s the kind of win, too, that could have College Football Playoff implications. This week: vs. Southern Miss, Saturday

2. North Carolina (1-0, No. 3 last week): In 2022, defense was a detriment for the Tar Heels. But against South Carolina, the defense was strong with nine sacks of Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler. UNC defensive end Kaimon Rucker led the way with eight tackles, 5.5 for loss and two sacks. This week: vs. Appalachian State, Saturday

3. Duke (1-0, t-5 last week): Perhaps, the most impressive part of the Blue Devils’ victory was the dominance they showed in the second half while outscoring Clemson 21-0 over the final two quarters. They piled up 199 rushing yards in the contest and 160 of those yards came after halftime, thanks in large part to Riley Leonard’s 44-yard TD run and running back Jordan Waters’ 36-yard TD run. This week: vs. Lafayette, Saturday

4. Clemson (0-1, No. 1 last week): Simply, the Tigers looked lost on offense in their first game since the transition to new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley’s air raid attack. Clemson fumbled twice on quarterback-running back handoff exchanges and the Tigers managed only 7 points against the Blue Devils. This week: vs. Charleston Southern, Saturday

5. N.C. State (1-0, No. 4 last week): Quarterback Brennan Armstrong was needed as much in the running game as he was in the passing game during his Wolfpack debut last week, tallying 96 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in their win at UConn. This week: vs. Notre Dame, Saturday

6. Miami (1-0, t-5 last week): In the battle of Miamis last week, the Hurricanes outclassed the RedHawks in a 38-3 victory. Coach Mario Cristobal’s team had 493 total yards to Miami’s (Ohio) 215. This week: vs. Texas A&M, Saturday

t-7. Pittsburgh (1-0, No. 7 last week): The Panthers took care of FCS Wofford with ease as three different Pitt players scored rushing touchdowns, two different quarterbacks threw for a score and two different receivers caught a TD. This week: vs. Cincinnati, Saturday

t-7. Louisville (1-0, No. 9 last week): The Cardinals opened their year with a conference win by outscoring Georgia Tech 26-6 in the second half to overcome a 15-point halftime deficit. Running back Jawhar Jordan had a 74-yard TD run to help separate from the Jackets in Jeff Brohm’s first game as UL coach. This week: vs. Murray State, Thursday

9. Wake Forest (1-0, No. 8 last week): Quarterback Mitch Griffis threw for three touchdowns in Wake’s easy win over FCS Elon. Coach Dave Clawson’s Demon Deacons built a 27-0 lead by early in the third quarter. This week: vs. Vanderbilt, Saturday

10. Virginia Tech (1-0, No. 11 last week): Newcomer receivers Jaylin Layne and Ali Jennings wasted little time making an impact while each hauling in first-half touchdowns to help the Hokies build a lead against Old Dominion. Jennings caught five passes for 72 yards and two TDs and Layne had four catches for 69 yards and a score. This week: vs. Purdue, Saturday

11. Syracuse (1-0, No. 10 last week): FCS Colgate was no match for Syracuse. The Orange took care of business in a 65-0 romp in which they piled up 677 total yards of offense. This week: vs. Western Michigan, Saturday

12. Georgia Tech (0-1, No. 13 last week): The Yellow Jackets probably feel like they let one slip away, considering they were up 15 points on Louisville at halftime only to lose. Texas A&M transfer quarterback Haynes King and running back Trey Cooley provided reason for optimism, though, with their play-making ability. This week: vs. South Carolina State, Saturday

13. Virginia (0-1, No. 14 last week): Second-year UVa coach Tony Elliott said just to see his team play in a game again “was the victory for me” after an offseason of dealing with tragedy. The Cavaliers had some encouraging moments early, but not enough during a lopsided loss to No. 12 Tennessee. This week: vs. James Madison, Saturday

14. Boston College (0-1, No. 12 last week): Boston College coach Jeff Hafley yanking starting quarterback Emmett Morehead two series into action Saturday was unexpected, and so was the overtime loss to Northern Illinois. This week: vs. Holy Cross, Saturday​