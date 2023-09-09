Nearly 10 months later, the community that spent the days and weeks mourning and grieving together following a senseless, tragic shooting that killed three of their own, gathered again.

This time to honor the three victims and former Virginia football players — Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler — in the venue they’d cheered for the trio so many times before.

An oranged-out crowd was on hand for the emotional ceremony that preceded UVa’s home opener against James Madison on Saturday at Scott Stadium. And from the front row of the field level, to the cheap seats in the upper deck and the students standing on the hill behind the end zone, there wasn’t a dry eye among the Wahoo faithful when UVa played a video tribute — narrated by actor Samuel L. Jackson — on the scoreboard that paid homage to Davis, Perry and Chandler.

Paratroopers carrying flags with Davis Jr.’s No. 1, Chandler’s No. 15 and Perry’s No. 41 followed.

Then, plaques for Davis, Chandler and Perry were unveiled at UVa’s Legends Walk, which honors some of the most notable players in program history. Inside Scott Stadium, a permanent fixture to memorialize 1, 15 and 41 was revealed above the end zone, too.

Their families stood on the field with Virginia president Jim Ryan, athletic director Carla Williams and coach Tony Elliott as the current Hoos looked on while standing arm-and-arm in the end zone and powering through the wide-ranging feelings they experienced less than a half hour prior to kickoff.

Williams said earlier in the week: “We promised the family members that we would never forget their loved ones, and we will keep that promise.”

And Saturday’s unveiling of the plaques and the memorial that will stand as long as Scott Stadium does, showed exactly that. So do the legacy patches Elliott and the current Cavaliers wearing Davis’ No. 1, Chandler’s No. 15 and Perry’s No. 41, since Elliott had said he felt it was necessary for that tribute to be visible every time his team takes the field.

The families led the Cavaliers in the team’s traditional Wahoo Walk into the stadium, too, and the last names of Davis Jr., Chandler and Perry were painted in the back of each end zone.

Even Saturday’s in-state foe, JMU, took part in the ceremony with school president Jonathan Alger as well as athletic director Jeff Bourne standing on the field in support of Ryan and Williams. Many of the Dukes’ fans, who trekked over the mountain, were spotted wearing orange ribbons on their purple t-shirts and polos, too.

Both ACC commissioner Jim Phillips and Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill were in attendance as well.