Forget StubHub or SeatGeek.

The hottest secondary-ticket market for Virginia’s Sept. 2 season-opening clash with Tennessee at Nissan Stadium in Nashville is the Cavaliers’ locker room.

“I’m in my backyard,” said Hoos wide receiver Demick Starling, a Nashville native who grew up attending Tennessee Titans games in the same venue.

He said he has a never-forget memory of sitting in the front row as an eight-year old with his grandfather for a showdown between the Titans and the New York Jets.

“I had the jersey, the face paint,” Starling said.

“That’s some place I’ve seen and drove past my entire life,” he said. “So, just being able to have all my family and friends and people from the neighborhood and people from my old high school coming to watch me, it’s really a dream come true.”

It will be, if Starling can get his hands on enough tickets for all the folks who want to see him play.

But that’s been a competition between Starling and a few teammates with Nashville ties — defensive end Chico Bennett Jr., defensive tackle Michael Diatta and offensive lineman Noah Josey — since the matchup was made public in May of 2022. They said they’ve pestered the rest of the Cavaliers for their extra tickets.

Bennett and Starling are distant cousins, and while Bennett lived all over the country with his military family, he said he’s most fond of the years he spent in Tennessee around relatives and finishing his high school career at Battle Ground Academy in nearby Franklin.

“It’s like people are pre-ordering [tickets],” Bennett said with a smile, “like you’d pre-order a video game. I’ve had to pre-order tickets from my teammates and I’ve had to ask way ahead because I know how it gets.

“And I beat Demick to it,” Bennett said as he chuckled, “and I still tease him like, ‘Hey, man. I got your tickets now. What are you going to do about it?’ But it’s funny because we’re related, and I’ll be like, ‘I’m not letting your grandma come.’”

Apparently, Bennett wasn’t fast enough to get ahead of Diatta, though.

Diatta was a star at Cane Ridge High in the city and was the Region 5-6A Defensive Lineman of the Year before getting to UVa.

“As soon as that game was announced, I swear, the next day I started asking guys,” Diatta said. “It was too early then, but now as it’s approaching, we’re hounding guys for tickets and trying to make sure one of us gets the tickets.

“And already, Chico asked someone who I had asked for tickets and that guy said yes because he forgot he said yes to me already. So, I was like, ‘No, Chico. You can’t have those.’ So, tickets are tough.”

Said Starling: “So [Bennett] has got a lot of people coming and I’ve got a lot of people coming and then there’s other people from Nashville like Mike Diatta and Noah Josey, too, so we joke around all the time about who is going to get the tickets. But of course, we’ll try to balance it out as much as we can.”

All four players are eager for the tilt with the Volunteers, and for reasons on top of returning to their home city.

In 2022, Bennett racked up seven sacks in 10 games and he enters this fall as one of the top pass rushers in the ACC.

Josey is coming off of offseason back surgery, and said he feels the healthiest he ever has in his college career. After starting the final four games at left guard last season, Josey is in a camp competition to keep a starting job for this season.

Starling and Diatta are hoping for breakout campaigns on the heels of earning significant game reps for the first time in their careers late last season.

The wide receiver, Starling, had a 40-yard catch against North Carolina in November and Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott has said Starling is putting together an impressive beginning to training camp while in the mix to earn a spot atop the depth chart going into the opener.

Diatta had two tackles for loss and a sack against Georgia Tech in October and figures to be an important backup for a defensive line that returns all four of its starters.

“I wasn’t playing much up until that point,” Diatta said, “and then my mom said she was going down for the game and I told her I didn’t expect to play too much. But [defensive tackles coach Kevin] Downing called my name and I was like, ‘I’m going to go out there and do my thing.’ I went out there and made a couple of plays and gained a lot of confidence and it reinforced that I can do this.”

The speedster Starling, who also won a Tennessee state track title at East Nashville Magnet High, might be the first member of the Hoos to touch the ball this season, too, assuming he’s their kickoff-return man again.

Should that be the case, he’ll get a chance to display his quickness in open space on the same field that his childhood hero and former Titans star running back Chris Johnson did over and over again.

“It’s definitely an exciting moment,” Starling said.