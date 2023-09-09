James Madison erased a double-digit deficit following a weather delay and stormed back to beat Virginia, 36-35, at Scott Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Dukes quarterback Jordan McCloud connected with running back Kaelon Black for a 10-yard touchdown in which Black went uncovered to catch a pass and ease his way into the end zone with 55 seconds remaining to put his team in front and send all the purple-wearing spectators into an eruption.

The scoring throw brought JMU back from down 35-24 when play was paused with 12:06 remaining due to lightning in the area.

Up until then, the Cavaliers were rolling from late in the first quarter through the end of the third in front of their home faithful behind the arm of freshman quarterback Anthony Colandrea, who led five touchdowns drives while throwing for 377 yards and two touchdowns.

But the Hoos couldn’t hold their lead. The Dukes got a 27-yard touchdown run from running back Ty Son Lawton to pull within five points. And after a JMU (2-0) stop, it got the last possession it needed to go ahead of UVa (0-1) for good. ​